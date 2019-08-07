Chihayafuru Season 3 Episode Order Surfaces

Chihayafuru has kept fans waiting for long enough! After years of laying low, the franchise is slated to make a comeback this year on the small screen. The third season of Chihayafuru will be here before you know it, and it seems plenty of stories will get told this time around.

After all, the episode order for season three has surfaced, and it says the anime is coming around for 24 brand-new episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Amazon Japan updated its pre-order page for Chihayafuru season three. It was there fans got an update on the anime, and the listing said season three will consist of 24 episodes. The order will be split between 2 different Blu-ray, DVD boxes. And yes, the order also means season three will be a two-cour release.

Currently, the anime is set to debut in the fall with October 22 schedule as the premiere date in Japan. No details have been given on the anime’s simulcast options for fans abroad, but netizens are keeping a close eye on Crunchyroll. Both season of Chihayafuru are available on the site currently, and they are hoping the third will go live on the site as each new episode airs.

Given its October debut, Chihayafuru will go through the fall and winter anime cours. The anime should come to an end in March barring any specials. Now, fans just need to stay patient while Chihayafuru gets ready behind the scenes and brush up on their karuta poetry if they’re feeling really dedicated.

So, will you be watching this upcoming season of Chihayafuru? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. It tells the story of Chihaya, a young girl who fans first meet in elementary school. She befriends a gifted karuta player named Arata in her class, and the pair create a local karuto team with classmate Taichi. However, as the trio separate moving into middle school, their passions diverge before fate reunites them with a little help from the favorite childhood game.