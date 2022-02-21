Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Officially Announced

Classroom of the Elite has been missing in action for a while, but it seems the hit anime has simply been biding its time. After all, a new report has come from the team at Lerche, and it seems a new season is in the works. Classroom of the Elite isn’t done by any means, so you better prepare for its big comeback!

The update came over on Twitter as the anime’s official page confirmed season two is in the works. This will be the first adaptation of Classroom of the Elite since Shogo Kinugasa’s series was tackled in 2017 with season one.

https://twitter.com/youkosozitsu/status/1495700118347354113?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At this point, fans know very little about the continuation, but more details will be revealed in March. Kadokawa is hosting an anime-centric presentation online that will delve into upcoming projects like Classroom of the Elite. Two of the anime’s stars Shoya Chibaa and Yurika Kubo are slated to appear at the presentation, so fans will want to march March 6th on their calendars.

If you are not familiar with Classroom of the Elite, the series began under Kinugasa in May 2015. The series began as a string of light novels, and the Kadokawa IP has gone on to sell over six million copies. Its first season was met with positive reviews from fans though a good few were admittedly surprised by the changes it made to Classroom of the Elite‘s first few novels. But now, season two will get the chance to redeem the anime in those fans’ eyes. For more details on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

“Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it’s said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school’s problem children. What’s more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…”

What do you make of this big announcement? Do you have faith in this new season of Classroom of the Elite?