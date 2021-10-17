Classroom of the Elite to Drop Big Announcement Soon

Classroom of the Elite has been quiet for years now, but anime fans haven’t forgotten about the series. The thrilling series went live in 2017 to solid reviews, and Shogo Kinugasa continued writing the light novel until it closed back in September 2019. Since then, Classroom of the Elite has been keeping low, but it won’t stay that way. A new report promises an update is coming, and fans are eager to learn what’s up.

The whole thing began when Classroom of the Elite updated fans about its sequel which some never even knew about. Fan pages like MangaMoguraRE caught the attention of fans when they said the anime’s sequel had an update in store. According to these reports, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 has a major announcement going live this month.

If the report is true, the sequel is slated to drop its big update on October 27 when Monthly Comic Alive puts its new issue out. Of course, fans are already speculating about what the news could be, and an anime revival is high on the list.

After all, Studio Lerche has not touched the anime since 2017. The 12-episode debut was met with praise by fans, but that was all the company produced. Now, fans are hoping the light novel’s sequel is working on an anime, and it will continue the thriller’s story in its own way.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what goes down. For those who aren’t versed in Classroom of the Elite, you can read it stateside courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment. The story follows a group of students in a far distant Tokyo. The government has set up a high school in Tokyo to prepare students for real life, but Kiyotaka Ayanokoji unravels dark secrets about his life when the D-Class kid bands with his friends to break free from their school’s expectations.

What do you think will come from this mystery announcement? Have you checked out Classroom of the Elite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.