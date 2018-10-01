Cleveland Browns Celebrate Touchdown With ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fusion Dance

Dragon Ball is having one of its biggest years ever with Dragon Ball Super‘s anime series ending earlier this year, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly releasing in the United States next January, so there are fans showing their love everywhere.

This includes the Cleveland Browns, who celebrated a successful touchdown in their game against the Oakland Raiders with a powerful recreation of Dragon Ball Z‘s Fusion Dance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Making a last minute touchdown before halftime, Cleveland Browns Tight Ends, Darren Fells and David Njoku performed the fusion dance after Fells successfully caught a pass for a touchdown. Dragon Ball Z‘s Fusion Dance fuses two powerful warriors together into a brand new warrior with multiplied power, and it’s one of the more iconic moves in the entire series.

The Fusion Dance has made its way into other elements of pop culture such as the WWE, where WWE Superstars Cesaro and Sheamus often performing the dance during each of their entrances. It’s no mystery as to why because it’s hilarious seeing such serious warriors (and NFL players) let loose with some special dance moves.

Dragon Ball Z isn’t the only anime getting love from the Cleveland Browns, however, as their Defensive End Myles Garrett recently gave a shout to Hunter x Hunter by taking on Netero’s pose after a successful sack. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also recently celebrated a touchdown with a shout out to Naruto‘s mighty Rasengan technique.

