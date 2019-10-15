Code Geass Announcement Has Fans Speculating Over a New Anime

After a celebration for the franchise’s 10th anniversary resulted in a brand new sequel film set after the original events of the Code Geass anime series, it was teased that this was only the first effort in a ten year long plan to continue new works for the franchise. This has been on the back of fans’ minds ever since, and a recent announcement has fans wondering if a new Code Geass anime could be on the way. Anime NYC and Funimation recently announced a special Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection screening featuring some staff and cast, and it’s sparked plenty of speculation.

Code Geass writer Ichiro Okouchi, character designer Takahiro Kimura, and the voice behind C.C., Kimura, will be in attending for a special screening for Lelouch of the Resurrection. And given that the film was released in North America theaters for a limited time earlier this year, fans are hoping this means something new is on the way.

#AnimeNYC and @funimation present Code Geass special events and guests! Catch a #CodeGeass #LelouchOfTheResurrection screening and panel together with Code Geass writer Ichiro Okouchi, character designer Takahiro Kimura, and the voice of C.C. Yukana! https://t.co/T6zAG4ldGb pic.twitter.com/oDS7lIbdqn — Anime NYC (@animenyc) October 14, 2019

Regardless of whether or not this comes to pass, this will still be a great screening for those in attendance as the Code Geass sequel film has yet to get a proper home video release in North America. Any announcement on that front would be exciting as well as it will give more fans an opportunity to see why Lelouch seemed to be surprisingly included in each of promotional materials for the sequel despite the end of the original anime series.

There has yet to be any announcement of a new Code Geass project since the sequel film’s release earlier this year, so it’s definitely had fans wondering what could be coming next. Taking place two years after the end of the original series, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection released in Japan earlier this January and Funimation brought it to North American theaters last May.

Featuring a staff and cast from the original series, even featuring a returning English voice cast for the dub of the new film, the sequel only offered more questions that need to be answered in a potential future release. But is that something you’d be interested in? Want more Code Geass? Would you want a new series or more films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.