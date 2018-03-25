Final ‘Code Geass’ Film Reveals New Key Visual

Code Geass has been releasing a trilogy of compilation films in Japan in order to commemorate the final film’s release, and along with a new trailer, has kept the hype train going with more goodies.

Celebrating the upcoming May 26 release of the final film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, in Japan, the film released a grand new visual revealing a final look at the film’s characters.

Fans should definitely keep an eye out for the film given that after this, Code Geass has already confirmed a new trilogy of films, with the project title of Re;surrection, that will take place after the events of the series with Lelouch returning as a main character dealing with the fallout of his Zero Requiem plan.

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, The Imperial Path is the third film in a trilogy recapping and reimagining the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast.

The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, recently opened in Japan on February 10.

As part of the anniversary project, the series also received two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. This officially released in Japan on December 22. The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.