‘Code Geass’ Sequel Film Releases English Sub Trailer

Code Geass is coming back in a major way after its latest big film trilogy in Japan, and the first look at its big sequel project Lelouch of the Re;surrection has been very promising.

Now Sunrise has officially released an English subtitled trailer for the film, and it sheds some light on some of the peculiar imagery seen in the new trailer as the world adjusts to a new order after Lelouch’s death.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection is a new film project taking place after the events of the original anime series. The new film is currently scheduled for a release in February next year in Japan, and director Goro Taniguchi confirmed that much of the previous film trilogy’s staff will be returning for for the new film.

This trailer for the project re-introduces C.C., who seems to be stuck in a fierce fire fight, but the most peculiar addition is the brand new character. But the narration for the trailer doesn’t give much away as to his identity, though it does tease that someone has a promise to keep.

The previous Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion film trilogy was a celebration of the series’ anniversary recapping and reimagining its original 50 episode run. It even featured new scenes not seen in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast to back them up. This new sequel project will most likely draw from new elements introduced in the trilogy.

The film trilogy includes Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, which released in Japan on October 21, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, which opened in Japan on February 10, and the third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, released on May 26.

Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release, but while the Japanese language cast all returned for their roles, it’s still unconfirmed whether or not Funimation will be able to get back the cast of the English dub at this time.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.