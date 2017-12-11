‘Code Geass’ Getting Two New Manga

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is currently in the midst of celebrating its 10th Anniversary, so it’s rolling out a bunch of new exciting projects for series fans.

As part of the anniversary, Code Geass is getting two new manga showing different sides of its universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report from Anime News Network, the January 2018 issue of Kadokawa’s Newtype magazine announced the series will receive two new manga series. The first, which will launch on December 22, is titled Lelouch the Home Tutor. This will be a comedy spin-off, written by Urushidama, that casts Lelouch as C.C.’s home tutor

The second is a little less concrete. It is being touted as a “definitive” edition of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and is being illustrated by Tomofumi Ogasawara (who proviously has worked on Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers). This manga currently only has a release window of 2018.

The series will also receive two more spin-offs. A manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. It will release on Sunrise’s official site December 22. The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

As part of this 10th Anniversary celebration, the series is recapping and reimagining the 50 episode series into a compliation film trilogy with new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast. The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path will open in Japan February 10 and the third and final film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path will open in May 2018.

The series is also receiving a sequel project titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, though the format of this sequel has not been confirmed.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

via Anime News Network