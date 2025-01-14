Common Side Effects Highlights Its Best Duo in Special Preview Clip

Play video

Common Side Effects will be making its debut with Adult Swim in just a couple of weeks, and the new animated series is showcasing more of its best duo with a new early preview clip from the premiere. Common Side Effects is Adult Swim’s first original animated series to be making its debut this year, and there is quite a lot of excitement over what to expect from this new project. Not only does the series not look like anything else that has been launched with Adult Swim before, but it doesn’t sound like anything that has been seen on the block before either.

This is especially true when it comes to the central duo Copano and Harrington. They’re two DEA agents who get tasked with keeping an eye on the ever evolving situation with the main character, Marshall Cuso, who seems to be at the center of a huge conspiracy. But these two have really struck a chord with fans as the early promotional materials have shown off their dynamic with one another, and now a new preview clip showcases more of that great work in action. You can check it out in the video above as shared by Adult Swim.

When Does Common Side Effects Come Out?

Copano is voiced by Joseph Lee Anderson, and Harrington is voiced by Martha Kelly in the new series, and it won’t be too much longer before Adult Swim fans get to check out more of them as Common Side Effects will be premiering on Sunday, February 2nd at 11:30PM EST with Adult Swim. The new episodes will then be made available for streaming with Max the next day, and kick off with a special two episode premiere with one episode then airing on a weekly basis after. These two will be joined in the voice cast by Dave King, Emily Pendergast, Mike Judge, and more.

Originally created by Joe Bennett (who also co-created Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad!, The Office), and produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures, this will be a half-hour serialized story that also features King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as executive producers. As this preview clip showcases, Common Side Effects is going to have a much different vibe than Adult Swim fans might be used to. But at the same time, that’s going to make it a perfect fit for the block.

What Is Common Side Effects?

As teased by its title, Common Side Effects sees a wider mystery unfolding around the pharmaceutical industry. When Marshall spots a new kind of mushroom that could serve as a miracle drug that can heal almost any injury, he could end up disrupting the drug world as whole. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the new animated series as such, “The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them.”

Copano and Harrington play a key role in the animayed series as the greater mystery unfolds, and the two of them are trying to figure out their place in it all while just working another day at their jobs. It’s a fun dynamic that fans will get to see more of when the series premieres next month, and even more of that wider conspiracy reveal itself in the near future as well.