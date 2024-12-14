Common Side Effects Trailer Highlights Adult Swim’s Next Big Show

Common Side Effects is one of the major new releases headlining Adult Swim’s schedule next year, and now fans have gotten a much better look at what and when to expect the new animated series with a new trailer. Common Side Effects has really made waves with fans ever since it was first announced. Not only was it crafted with one of the minds behind (the now unfortunately cancelled) Scavengers Reign, but also with one of the minds behind Veep, and the creative duo behind King of the Hill. Now we have gotten the best look at what to expect from the new animated series yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Common Side Effects will be officially making its premiere with Adult Swim beginning on Sunday, February 2nd at 11:30PM EST, and will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date for the new animated series, Adult Swim has dropped the first real trailer for Common Side Effects. Highlighting a wild kind of story with even wilder potential visuals on the horizon for a mysterious super mushroom, you can check out the trailer for Common Side Effects in the video above.

Adult Swim

What Is Common Side Effects?

Originally created by Joe Bennett (who also co-created Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad!, The Office), Common Side Effects is executive produced by King of the Hill and more creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Premiering on Sunday, February 2nd at 11:30PM EST with Adult Swim (then being available for streaming with Max the next day), Common Side Effects will be kicking off with a special two episode premiere with one episode then airing every Sunday evening after. Starring a voice cast with the likes of Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Dave King and more, this will be a half-hour serialized animated series produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures.

As for what to expect from this new series, Adult Swim teases the story for Common Side Effects as such, “The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them.”

Adult Swim

Why You Should Watch Common Side Effects

Like many of the animated originals that have aired with Adult Swim in the last few years especially, Common Side Effects is already finding its audience well before its premiere. Following the premiere of the series with special screenings at Annecy International Animation Film Festival and San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Common Side Effects has gone viral with fans. Even breaking through the immediate animation fan bubble, the series is already finding its audience for its “Jump In The Line” by Harry Belafonte reference.

As a result, that first look clip from the series has already crossed over one million views since it was launched earlier this Summer. That’s a wave that not many Adult Swim shows get to enjoy before even the first episode premieres, and even fewer that are not the result of an earlier pilot released years before to spark up that audience interest. This means Common Side Effects is appealing to fans due to the strength of its material alone with just these previews, so it’s only a matter of time we get to see what’s next when the full series premieres.