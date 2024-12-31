Common Side Effects Teases Stellar Cast With New Adult Swim Trailer

Common Side Effects is the first of the major new shows that Adult Swim is offering in 2025, and fans have gotten a much fuller look at what to expect with a brand new trailer. Common Side Effects is one of the most interesting new animated series coming to Adult Swim next year overall thanks to the power of the team behind it all bringing it to life. With the creative minds behind shows such as the unfortunately cancelled Scavengers Reign, Veep, King of the Hill and more, Common Side Effects is setting itself up as the next big hit for Adult Swim.

Common Side Effects will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on February 2nd with its first two episodes, and Adult Swim has dropped a new trailer showing off more of what to expect. This one highlights the many characters in the mix as a pharmaceutical conspiracy sparks a whole new kind of chase. You can check out the newest look at Common Side Effects in the trailer above as Adult Swim rings in the new year by hyping their first big premiere of 2025.

When Does Common Side Effects Come Out?

Common Side Effects will be premiering on Sunday, February 2nd at 11:30PM EST with Adult Swim, and then will be made available for streaming the next day. The animated series will be kicking off with a special two episode premiere, with one episode then airing on a weekly basis after. Produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures, this will be a half-hour serialized story with a voice cast including the likes of Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Dave King and more. Originally created by Joe Bennett (who also co-created Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad!, The Office), there are some major names behind it.

To bump this up even further, Common Side Effects is also executive produced by King of the Hill and more creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. As for what to expect from this new series, Adult Swim teases the story for Common Side Effects as such, “The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them.”

Why Common Side Effects Feels So Special

Common Side Effects feels already so special within Adult Swim’s original animated offerings as the series has gone viral through its first few looks alone. Having a special one-night premiere of its very first episode during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 earlier this Summer, a clip of it featuring Harry Belafonte’s “Jump In The Line” ended up finding a whole new audience outside of the usual Adult Swim animation fandom. It hit the kind of virality that shows dream of with just a small bit alone, so the series itself is likely to have even more special things to offer.

Each new trailer and preview shows off its distinct personality blending mind bending visuals (that fans loved seeing in shows like Scavengers Reign), with kooky workplace comedy-like dialogue between its characters. That’s the perfect kind of tone that will be a hit with the Adult Swim audience, and it really teases that we’re in for something really special with this one. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the new show to make its debut in February.