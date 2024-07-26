Common Side Effects First Look Released: Watch

Common Side Effects is debuting its first episode as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, and with it Adult Swim has shared the first look clip for the new series! Adult Swim has been hitting screens with some of their most popular original animated projects yet in the last few years especially, and that train is far from slowing down. This year has seen the return of franchises like My Adventures with Superman, Smiling Friends, Royal Crackers and more, but there are also a number of original animated projects making their debut with Adult Swim through the rest of the year and beyond.

Common Side Effects was one of the new original animated series Adult Swim plans to share the premiere episode of as part of a live stream event for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and also had plans for a new panel during the event as well. With this new panel, Adult Swim has shared the first look clip for the new animated series along with confirming that Common Side Effects will be hitting Adult Swim in 2025. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Common Side Effects?

Originally created by Joe Bennett (who also co-created Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep, American Dad!, The Office), Common Side Effects is executive produced by King of the Hill and more creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Starring a voice cast including the likes of Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Dave King, this will be a half-hour serialized animated series produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures. As for what to expect from the new series, Warner Bros. Discovery teases Common Side Effects as such:

“From Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, Common Side Effects follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them.”

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, had the following to say about the series with its initial announcement, “Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim…Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”