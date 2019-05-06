Anime Fans Celebrate Wedding With Fate/Stay Surprise

Most likely, you’ve been to a wedding. Maybe you’ve had a wedding of your own. The real question is, have you had a wedding where you cut the cake using an anime sword? A dedicated Fate/Stay fan took his love of the series to the next level by incorporating a sword from the series into their nuptials.

Twitter User Shining Amano posted pictures and video from his wedding, wherein Amano and his bride decided to satisfy their hunger for wedding cake with a giant anime sword. The Fate series is a popular one, originally beginning with a visual novel and then branching out to an anime television series as well as numerous movies that encompassed both the Fate/Stay series itself, as well as a number of different series and films that looked at various other parts of the world. On top of this, the anime fan couple even went so far as to time the arrival to their family and friends with the theme to the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn series, originally created by Hiroyuki Sawano.

Following the posting of the pictures and videos of his cake cutting ceremony, Shining Amano joked that all of his friends who weren’t in attendance were beginning to discover just how far his love of anime went. Though to be fair, Amano also stated that his status as an “Open Otaku” was well known among his loved ones and will certainly continue throughout the rest of his life considering his incorporation of his fandom into his wedding.

Fate/Stay Night has recently hit our collective consciousness most recently with a trilogy of films that made their way to the states for a limited theatrical run. The series itself looks at the world of a magical tournament wherein a teenager named Shirou Emiya finds himself a part of a to-the-death tournament called the “Fifth Holy Grail War”. As a visual novel, Fate/Stay Night became one of the most popular of all time, managing to branch into a number of different mediums aside from just anime and visual novels. Video games, mobile games, merchandising, and numerous spin off series have all been created thanks to its popularity, so why shouldn’t you include it in your wedding? (ComicBook.Com Note – Please talk with your partner before incorporating a giant anime sword into your wedding)

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay Night, Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stram on various streaming platforms like Hulu Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

