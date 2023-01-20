Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Sets Are On Sale Now
Cowboy Bebop, one of the most beloved anime series of all-time, is turning 25 this year. That means the obligatory anniversary Blu-ray box set is also on the way, and it's a beauty. Though it doesn't feature a 4K Ultra HD upgrade, the limited edition set does include the full series plus over 4 hours of special features (including a new 25th anniversary video) and 5 cards that can be swapped out for the cover art on the metallic collector's box.
Pre-orders for the Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray box set are live here on Amazon for $84.98. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period (deals are already available here at RightStuf). You can also get a version that doesn't include the fancy box and card art here on Amazon for $64.98. Both versions are expected to arrive on April 4th. If the extras listed below aren't that important to you, the standard Cowboy Bebop Blu-ray is available on Amazon for only $21.11.See Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Blu-rays on Amazon
Special Features:
Disc 1 – Cowboy Bebop The Complete Series:
- Session #1 Audio Commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unsho Ishizuka (Jet)
- Session #5 Audio Commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba
Disc 2 – Cowboy Bebop The Complete Series:
- Session #10 Audio Commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba
- Session #17 Audio Commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno
Disc 3 – Cowboy Bebop The Complete Series:
- Session #24 Audio Commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)
- Cowboy Bebop Session #0
- Interview with Wendee Lee (English Voice of Faye Valentine)
- Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins
- Original Opening Song
- Textless Opening Song
- Original Closing Song
- Textless Closing Song
- Original Closing Song Ep. 13
- Textless Closing Song Ep. 13
- Original Closing Song Ep. 26
- U.S. Trailer
Disc 4:
- Memo from Bebop: The Dub Sessions Remembered
- Ein's Summer Vacation
- Tank! Full-Size Music Clip
- Tank! Club Remix Music Clip -UK Version-
- Dinner Aboard the Bebop
Disc 5:
- Cowboy Bebop: A 25 Year Retrospective
- Cowboy Bebop 20th Anniversary: Interview with Koichi Yamadera