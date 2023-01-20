Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Sets Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cowboy Bebop, one of the most beloved anime series of all-time, is turning 25 this year. That means the obligatory anniversary Blu-ray box set is also on the way, and it's a beauty. Though it doesn't feature a 4K Ultra HD upgrade, the limited edition set does include the full series plus over 4 hours of special features (including a new 25th anniversary video) and 5 cards that can be swapped out for the cover art on the metallic collector's box.

Pre-orders for the Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray box set are live here on Amazon for $84.98. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period (deals are already available here at RightStuf). You can also get a version that doesn't include the fancy box and card art here on Amazon for $64.98. Both versions are expected to arrive on April 4th. If the extras listed below aren't that important to you, the standard Cowboy Bebop Blu-ray is available on Amazon for only $21.11.

Special Features:

Disc 1 – Cowboy Bebop The Complete Series:

Session #1 Audio Commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unsho Ishizuka (Jet)

Session #5 Audio Commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Disc 2 – Cowboy Bebop The Complete Series:

Session #10 Audio Commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #17 Audio Commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno

Disc 3 – Cowboy Bebop The Complete Series:

Session #24 Audio Commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)

Cowboy Bebop Session #0

Interview with Wendee Lee (English Voice of Faye Valentine)

Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins

Original Opening Song

Textless Opening Song

Original Closing Song

Textless Closing Song

Original Closing Song Ep. 13

Textless Closing Song Ep. 13

Original Closing Song Ep. 26

U.S. Trailer

Disc 4:

Memo from Bebop: The Dub Sessions Remembered

Ein's Summer Vacation

Tank! Full-Size Music Clip

Tank! Club Remix Music Clip -UK Version-

Dinner Aboard the Bebop

Disc 5: