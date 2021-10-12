Cowboy Bebop Anime Coming to Netflix Ahead of Live-Action Series

Cowboy Bebop‘s anime will be coming to Netflix ahead of the new live-action series’ debut! Fans have been highly curious about the new Netflix produced live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop ever since it was first announced to be in the works, and have been even more curious about it since Netflix revealed the first look of it in motion. Not only does the opening theme sequence for the new Netflix series reference the original, but it also made it stick out all the more that fans can’t really stream the original Cowboy Bebop anime with the service just yet.

That all changes very soon as while fans can currently find Cowboy Bebop‘s anime now streaming with Funimation and Hulu, Netflix’s official Twitter account has announced that the Cowboy Bebop anime series will be streaming with Netflix beginning on October 21st. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not this will be an exclusive deal that impacts the anime’s availability with Funimation and Hulu, but either way that shakes out, it’ll give fans plenty of time to check out the original before the new series’ debut. Check out the official announcement from Netflix Geeked’s Twitter account below and get hyped for the debut:

As for the new Cowboy Bebop live-action series, it will be dropping its episodes with Netflix on November 19th worldwide. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

How do you feel about the Cowboy Bebop anime finally coming to Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!