Crunchyroll Institutes Big Change For Subscribers

Crunchyroll has seen serious success in recent days, thanks to the rise in anime popularity that has overtaken the world. With the streaming service housing classic anime while also creating originals of its own, the platform has plenty to celebrate. Unfortunately, today is a day that not all subscribers to the anime service will be celebrating. While the change in question was announced earlier this year, the new change has been instituted, and we’re more than happy to walk you through what has changed on Crunchyroll and what this means for old and new subscribers alike.

As of today, March 4th, Crunchyroll has increased its price for its three levels of subscriptions. For the “Fan Tier” subscription, the price has gone up from $7.99 per month to $9.99 per month. For the “Mega Fan Tier” subscription, the price has increased from $11.99 per month to $13.99 per month. Finally, the most expensive tier, “Ultimate Fan Tier,” has increased from $15.99 per month to $17.99 per month. As Crunchyroll confirmed, this price increase is the first time that the “Fan Tier” subscription has increased since 2019, though both the Mega Fan Tier and Ultimate Fan Tier prices shot up in 2024.

Explaining The Crunchyroll Tiers

Alongside the update, Crunchyroll also explained the different tiers that are currently available. For the least expensive tier, Fan Tier, it offers “ad-free viewing and full access to Crunchyroll’s library,” “the ability to download content for offline viewing on one device,” and “Crunchyroll Store Deals: 5% off select products (US/CA & Select EMEA Only).” For the Mega Fan Tier, the streaming service confirmed that subscribers still can view the full Crunchyroll library while having the ability to “stream on four devices at a time,” “full access to Crunchyroll’s Game Vault,” “ability to download content for offline HD viewing,” and “10% off select products with free U.S. shipping.”

As for the top tier, “Ultimate Fan Tier,” it includes Crunchyroll’s library, along with its new manga section that has been added to the service. Users can stream on six devices, get fifteen percent off select products, and receive an exclusive swag bag after twelve consecutive months of subscription. Previously, Crunchyroll had a free subscription plan, though that tier was phased out as anime’s popularity grew in recent days.

The anime streaming wars have raged on in recent years thanks to the medium’s increasing popularity. In a wild series of events, anime had hit it quite big thanks to the COVID pandemic, as the quarantines had many entertainment enthusiasts diving deep into the anime world. Even when the pandemic ended, the desire to consume anime did not end with it. While Crunchyroll has been in a great place to capitalize on the anime boom, streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and more are also recognizing how big the medium has become as of late.

What do you think of this major change affecting Crunchyroll’s subscribers? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!