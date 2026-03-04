Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Episode 9 Release Date & Time (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the final stretch of the third season, and the anime is teasing an intense stand off coming next with the first look at Episode 9. Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the deadly Culling Game tournament in full as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have gotten into their first respective conflicts, and Yuji has had the biggest challenge yet as he immediately came across with the highest scorer in the game so far, Hiromi Higuruma. With a first interaction that immediately falls apart, the two of them are now going to brawl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 only has a few more episodes left, and Episode 9 will be focused on the fight between Yuji and Higuruma. The lawyer awakened to his own Cursed Technique powers at the start of the tournament rather than being a player that made a deal with Kenjaku, so Yuji still believes there’s going to be a way to get through to him. But we’ll see how it plays out with the first look revealed at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 9 below.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 9 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 9 will be making its debut on Thursday, March 5th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. With the Culling Game now in action in the anime, we’re about to see an intense new slate of fights over the final episodes of the season as fans get to see more of the deadly tournament play out between its many fighters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 confirmed its release schedule shortly following its premiere, and revealed that the final episode is scheduled for its debut later this month. With this third season only going to last until April, the anime will be leaving fans on a cliffhanger while we wait to see what’s to come in the rest of the Culling Game arc. Release details for a potential fourth season or anime continuation have yet to be revealed as of this time, however, so it likely is going to be quite a wait.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been clear from the beginning that it’s only going to make it through the first phase of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga (as it has been labeled as a “Part 1”), but the big question from fans is where exactly the anime is going to cut off to tease what’s next in the fourth season. It might not be too satisfying of a conclusion as the tournament really only started halfway through the season, but it’s likely going to be an explosive fight to go out on either way.

We’ll just see how it shakes out over the next few weeks, but fans need to start getting ready for the grand finale. Whatever it’s going to look like, it’s probably better to accept now that it’s going to leave fans hanging as we wait for the anime to return for more episodes in the coming years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!