Cowboy Bebop Meets The Jetsons In New Viral Post

We suppose it was only a matter of time before the realistic future world of Cowboy Bebop came into contact with the humorous futuristic world of the Jetsons. While one focuses on a family attempting to work their way through the “mundane” in their technologically advanced world, the other is an anime where a “family” of bounty hunters attempt to get by through captuing dangerous criminals for quick hard cash. Artist Nick DeWitt decided to hilariously bring the two franchises together in this fantastic amalgam of both properties!

Nick DeWitt shared the artwork on his Official Twitter Account that places Spike Spiegel and the gang into the aesthetic, and art style, of the Jetson family:

You’re responsible for this. I refuse to be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/BeIzmd5cK6 — Nick “Bigger than Before” DeWitt🏳️‍🌈 (@Sodakick) July 28, 2019

Fans of the anime exploits of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Jett Black, Ein, and Ed were exceptionally excited when it was announced that Netflix would be producing a live action series for Netflix, with the cast recently announce. John Cho of Harold and Kumar fame will lead the band of bounty hunters in this television series as Spike, with the rest of the cast filling out nicely for a ten episode release. Though the release date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, we’ll be sure to let you know as more details develop. Considering the original anime series was 26 episodes, and the upcoming live action is ten, we’re sure this won’t be a shot for shot recreation of its predecessor.

The Jetsons was the “cousin” to the popular animated series, the Flintstones, originally created by Hanna Barbera, the cartoon aired in 1962 but continued in various incarnations throughout the years. Much like Cowboy Bebop, the Jetsons was also rumored to be receiving a live action series, though it was originally planned to air on ABC instead of Netflix. That series was originally hinted at around the beginning of 2018, though not much new information has been released about the live action exploits of George Jetson and his clan.

What do you think of this amalgam between the anime series Cowboy Bebop and the Hanna Barbera cartoon of the Jetsons? What other anime and Hanna Barbera series would you like to see slapped together?

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.