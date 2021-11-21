Cowboy Bebop: Ed Actor Breaks Silence on Joining Netflix Series

The newcomer actor playing Ed for the live-action Cowboy Bebop has broken their silence on joining the new Netflix series! Fans of the original anime from decades ago were curious to see why Netflix had been playing coy over whether or not the series would include the fourth member of the Bebop crew, Radical Ed. It wasn’t until the series premiered in full that Netflix had confirmed that Ed not only would be showing up in the new series, but revealed who would be bringing them to life on screen as well.

Netflix has confirmed that newcomer Eden Perkins has been cast as the live-action version of Ed, and Perkins actually broke their silence over the casting during the special after show for Cowboy Bebop, Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked. First kicking off with their thoughts on the character overall, “Ed is such an amazing character. She’s just so incredibly lively, and she just brings energy wherever she goes. Looking at all the scenes from the anime of Ed, she’s just so cool. She’s an amazing character, and I really relate to her actually and it was so, so incredibly exciting being cast as her.”

Perkins then revealed a favorite Ed moment from the original anime, “One of my favorite Ed moments from the anime is definitely when there’s a bounty on the Bebop, and he’s being mean to Ein and Ed just comes down, bonks him on the head and starts biting him. It’s truly amazing.” Perkins then opened up about going full Ed for the first time, “Getting into costume for the first time, Ed’s so cool. I love her costume so much. It’s very free and movable I suppose, which suits Ed very much. And the wig. The wig is so cool. It’s so spiky and I desperately want to touch it, but I don’t cause otherwise I would mess it up…it’s such a cool costume.”

Opening up about actually filming for the series, Perkins stated, “When I finally got to actually be on set, it was incredible. It was just one night of shooting. It was incredible. The sets are so, so cool and at night it’s like a completely different atmosphere. It was very cold, but it was amazing. And everyone is so very, very, very lovely. And I got to act with John Cho, which was very cool. It was such an amazing experience.”

As for what Perkins hopes for fans of the series, they explained, "I'm so excited about people getting to know Ed, she's just such a cool character. Even though there's only one scene, she packs a punch of personality, and I think that's so cool. I'm very excited for people to get to know Ed in the future, and see what she's like."