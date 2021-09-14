Cowboy Bebop Exec Shares the Adaptation’s Top Inspirations

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the legendary anime franchise known as Cowboy Bebop is set to arrive this November, giving us a decidedly new take on the universe hopping bounty hunters and while the series is set to translate a number of the elements from the series produced by Sunrise, the showrunner behind the series has shared several other inspirations for the live-action show. Andre Nemec took the opportunity to chat with the outlet Polygon regarding a number of different aspects of the upcoming adaptation, with the showrunner stating how the creative minds behind the series are big fans of the original.

Aside from simply translating characters and events from the anime series, Cowboy Bebop’s live-action take will apparently be influenced by movies such as The Big Sleep, The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, Bonnie & Clyde, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Dirty Harry, Lethal Weapon, and The Crow to name a few. It should be no surprise to see some of the choices on this list, with Nemec going so far as to note that “there are obviously things that we can’t achieve with real people that an anime can,” when it comes to returning to the world of the Bebop. However, considering the fact that the preliminary photos show the top stars of the series, John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir wearing attire that looks ripped straight from the series, as well as being accompanied by none other than the “data dog” himself Ein, it definitely seems as if the live-action series is sticking to its roots.

Nemec also notes that when it came to drawing inspiration for the Cowboy Bebop live-action series they “put a pretty extensive and expansive list together, and we spent a lot of time really looking at the inspirations,”

Cowboy Bebop might be one of Netflix’s anime live-action adaptations, but it seems as if it will be far from the last, as the streaming service is currently working on series that will give new life to the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. While these two adaptations might be far off, it’s clear that the streaming service is all-in when it comes to the world of anime.

