NASA References Cowboy Bebop On Latest Space Mission





While the Netflix live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop might have recently been canceled, the influence that the anime franchise has had on the world cannot be denied. During a recent space walk, NASA has referenced the beloved franchise starring the likes of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, proving that the astronauts of this space exploring branch of the government might be major fans of the crew of the Bebop and the various adventures that they had in both the world of anime and live-action.

NASA shared the classic quote, “See You, Space Cowboy,” on their Official Instagram Account, proving that those who are working on the exploration of space are fans of the residents of the Bebop and are more than happy to reference the anime series created by Sunrise in their missions:

NASA had this to say regarding their latest mission:

“On Dec. 2, @NASAAstronauts @Astro_Kayla and @AstroMarshburn stepped outside of the International Space Station (@ISS) and got to work amongst incredible Earth views, while successfully installing an S-band Antenna and stowed the failed antenna.

The 6 hour and 32-minute spacewalk was the fifth spacewalk for Marshburn and the first for Barron, and was the thirteenth spacewalk of the year. Last month marked the space station’s milestone of 21-years of continuous human presence, providing opportunities for unique research and technological demonstrations that help life here on Earth and prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars.”

One of the charms of Cowboy Bebop was its take on the world of intergalactic travel, portraying it as much more commonplace than is normally seen in the worlds of pop culture. With Spike and his crew traveling from planet to planet in hopes of scoring enough bounties to keep the lights on, the anime presents a world that feels real while simultaneously injecting some far-out elements into the proceedings.

When it comes to Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series being canceled on Netflix, many viewers were taken aback as the news dropped less than a month following the show’s premiere on the streaming service. With no second season on the way, eyes are now set on similar adaptations on Netflix including One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

