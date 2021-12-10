Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda Reacts To Series’ Cancellation

Much like reviews for the live-action adaptation itself, the news of the cancellation of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop was both praised, and derided, by fans of the anime franchise. Hot on the heels of the bombshell, the actress that played Faye Valentine, Daniella Pineda, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the cancellation news in a single image, showing that she wasn’t exactly thrilled that she would not be returning to the Bebop for a second season.

Faye Valentine was an important part of the crew of the Bebop, joining the team after encountering Spike and Jet on a job. In the live-action series, a few changes were made to how she had met both Spiegel and Black, with the female bounty hunter running into the pair during the events of the first episode rather than later on, as it had happened in the anime. With the cliffhanger ending of the first season, Faye had struck out on her own to discover more about her mysterious past, as the Bebop fractured as a result of Spike’s background being discovered. Needless to say, it seems as though these plotlines will never be explored with the Netflix cancellation.

Daniella Pineda took to Instagram to share a bittersweet image that seems to capture her feelings on the matter of Cowboy Bebop’s cancellation, which was announced less than a month following the arrival of the live-action series’ first ten episodes on the streaming service of Netflix:

Another major plot thread that will fall the wayside following the announcement is the arrival of Ed, played by actor Eden Perkins, who made an appearance in the final moments of Cowboy Bebop’s first season. Touting that the young hacker needed Spike’s help in capturing the villain from the original Cowboy Bebop movie, Knocking On Heaven’s Door, this marks for one of many plot points that won’t be delved into further as Daniella Pineda won’t return with her fellow cast members including John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine to name a few.

What do you think of Daniella Pineda's reaction? Are you sad to see Cowboy Bebop's live-action series pushing up daisies?