Cowboy Bebop’s Mustafa Shakir Shares Reaction to Cancellation: “Maybe The Haters Were Right”

The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop released its first ten episodes on Netflix earlier this year, and unfortunately it seems as though these will also be its last. With the streaming service announcing that the anime adaptation wouldn’t be returning for a season two, actor Mustafa Shakir, who portrayed Jet Black, commented on the show’s cancellation while noting that he was thankful to take on the role of the father figure of the crew of the Bebop.

Shakir had this to say regarding the series’ cancellation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What a cool opportunity right?! I got to play Jet Black! I’ll never not be him..so to speak. That’s badass to me. Netflix went balls to wall for us in order to get it done. They really looked out for us when shit hit the fan. 👏🏿👏🏿 but at the end of the day business is business and this was a big ship that needed a lot of fuel. Maybe the “haters” and the critics got us maybe it wasn’t as good as we thought. 🤷🏾‍♂️ all I know is we got this done under the craziest conditions and I’m proud of what we did. Thank you for dreaming with us. See you space cowboys🦾🤠🔥🚀✨”

While there were many criticisms from fans about the new series, Shakir’s performance as Jet was one of the most universally praised aspects of the new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop. In our review of the series, we had this to say about this new take on Jet Black, the father figure of the bounty hunters that inhabit the spaceship known as the Bebop, as well as the other stars of the show:

“In tackling this 10-episode recreation, we should knock out some of the good things in regards to this vehicle starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as the main trio of the Bebop in Spike, Jet, and Faye. Their chemistry with one another is the show’s greatest strength, with each of the actors presenting the cast as a family that you love to watch banter with one another as they get ready for their next big score. It’s clear that each of the actors here is in love with their characters and that shows to the audience, with the back and forth creating an interesting atmosphere and a sense of fun.”

What do you think of Cowboy Bebop’s cancellation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.

Via Mustafa Shakir’s Instagram