Crayon Shin-chan 3DCG Movie Shares New Trailer, Poster

Crayon shin-chan will be making its official 3DCG animated debut with the first 3D animated feature film in the long running franchise, and now fans have gotten a good look at what to expect from this next dimensional take on the series with a new trailer and poster for New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Battle of Supernatural Powers ~Flying Sushi~. The anime taking on Yoshito Usui's original Crayon Shin-chan manga is one of the longest family comedy series ever, and has even continued beyond the death of its original creator. Now the franchise is going into the third dimension next.

New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Battle of Supernatural Powers ~Flying Sushi~ will be making its debut in Japan later this August, and fans have gotten a full look at what to expect from this new take on the series with a new trailer that you can check out in the video above, and a new poster that you can find below from the new Crayon Shin-chan movie's official Twitter account. It's here fans can also hear the theme song, "Future is Yours" as performed by Sambomaster. Check them out!

What to Know for the New Shin-chan Movie

New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Battle of Supernatural Powers ~Flying Sushi~ will be releasing across theaters in Japan on August 4th, but has yet to reveal any plans for an international release as of the time of this writing. This movie took seven years of planing before its eventual release with Hitoshi One directing and writing the movie with Shirogumi producing the new 3DCG animation. Along with the returning anime cast, the new movie includes guest stars Tori Matsuzaka as Mitsuru Hiriya, Mogura Suzuki as Professor Ikebukuro, Katamari Mizukawa as Nusuttoradamus II, and Akari Kito as Negiko Shintani.

As for what to expect from New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Battle of Supernatural Powers ~Flying Sushi~ the synopsis for the movie teases it as such, "In the summer of 2023, as predicted by Nusuttoradamasu, who lives next door to Nostradamus, two emitting light from space approach to the earth. The white light hits Shinnosuke, giving birth to the esper Shinnosuke. Meanwhile, Mitsuru Hiriya was exposed to the black light and became a dark esper. He vows to take revenge on a world where everything is going wrong for him. The curtain rises on a great battle of supernatural powers between Hiriya, who desires the destruction of the world, and Shinnosuke."

What do you think of Crayon Shin-chan making its 3DCG debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!