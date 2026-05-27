One Piece Creator Visits Live-Action Set For Season 3 Preview

Following the second season of Netflix’s One Piece, the stage is set for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to finally arrive in the live-action locale of Alabasta. Hoping to trim down the time between seasons, filming has already begun on One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. To help give the live-action cast some extra motivation, none other than One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda visited the set, giving anime fans a closer look at the desert island. In traditional Oda fashion, don’t expect to see his face in this new set visit released by the streaming service.

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In the newly released video from Netflix, we see Eiichiro Oda himself arriving on One Piece’s third season set, greeting Inaki Godoy in full Luffy regalia. On top of greeting the live-action Monkey, Oda also draws Luffy in the sand, as we are able to get a better idea of the surroundings that will bring Alabasta to life. You might be wondering, if you’re new to how Oda presents himself on camera, why he has a giant fish that is covering his face. Many manga artists in Japan, like Eiichiro, will routinely cover their appearances to keep their identities private. Considering Oda’s amazing work schedule, some might find it a surprise to see he is taking time off from the drawing table to make a real-world appearance. You can check out the video below.

From manga panels to a real desert kingdom. Oda-sensei witnessing it all. The Battle of Alabasta begins. 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/8iSTv2tKyn — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 27, 2026

What Will Season Three Be in Alabasta?

Courtesy of Netflix

For those who might not know what’s in store for the Straw Hats in the third live-action season, Luffy and his crew are journeying to the desert island known as Alabasta. While they will encounter major villains such as Crocodile and Miss All Sunday, they will also run into some surprising allies, such as Ace. The new cast members include Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, and Xolo Mariduena as Portgas D. Ace. With the second season finale adding Tony Tony Chopper to the Going Merry’s crew, Luffy and his friends are still going to have quite the challenge on their hands.

Eiichiro Oda, for those who might not know, has shared his schedule for creating One Piece’s manga, and it is a daunting one. The mangaka will often spend well over twelve hours a day, six days a week, weaving the story of the Grand Line. This routine has helped Luffy’s story remain a weekly release for decades, though in recent years, even Oda himself has recognized that he needs to rest every once in a while. For the most part, One Piece still releases weekly, though there have been periodic breaks. As the final saga continues in the manga and anime adaptation alike, Oda’s retirement is on the horizon, though it might still be years before we see One Piece deliver its final chapter.

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