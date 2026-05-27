New Gundam Manga With The Strangest Title Ever Announced

Mobile Suit Gundam has been on quite a hot streak as of late, with the theatrical release of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe arriving in North America. With a recent livestream confirming multiple new projects for the mech franchise, including the likes of a remaster of the original series and a return to the world of Gundam Wing, it’s a great time to be a fan of the long-running universe. On top of the anime stories that are populating the airwaves, Gundam manga are still being released regularly, with the wildest titled story confirmed for this summer.

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“Gundam: Tobacco Smoke Is Not Affected by Minovsky” has been announced to be released in the pages of Gundam Ace, acting as a prequel to the animated film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative. The creator of this upcoming series is Kozo Omori, who has had a long history in the anime mech universe. To date, Omori has worked on the likes of Gundam Unicron, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, and more within the beloved franchise. The new story will arrive in Japan on June 26th, with the full start of the series taking place the following month. You can check out the first poster for the wildly named Gundam series below.

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Gundam’s Bizarre Adventure

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While the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been steadily taking over the anime world with its mech stories, there have been countless novels and manga series that have yet to be adapted to the screen. Gundam Ace, for example, has created a steady stream of ongoing and limited series that explore various universes in the franchise’s history, while also taking the opportunity to weave new stories for the franchise. Unfortunately, many of these stories have been relegated to Japan as Gundam Ace doesn’t release much in the West, but luckily, the popularity of the franchise might one day change this idea.

As mentioned previously, Gundam has plenty of anime projects in the works, though one big one remains mostly a mystery. The Gundam Wing project did not reveal what it will be exactly, as many fans of the franchise have waited decades to see if Heero Yuy will return. The mech franchise has seen serious success revisiting some of its biggest universes, with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom rising to become the biggest anime film of the series.

Should Gundam Wing return, many fans believe it might be adapting the novel series known as New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop, which was a sequel project that continued Heero’s journey. In a wild twist, the series explored Heero’s return after he was put on ice, meaning that the world had aged significantly while he remained the same age. While far from confirmed, this story would make for a worthy anime sequel for the Gundam Wing story that has been out of the spotlight for decades.

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Via Gundam Ace