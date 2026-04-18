Creepy Live-Action Anime Adaptation Set For Summer Release

Junji Ito has long been one of the most popular names in anime horror, with countless campfire stories from the master of horror adapted to the screen. Following the controversial release of Toonami’s Uzumaki, the manga artist’s work will once again be brought to the screen in various ways. On Netflix, for example, a new live-action series is set to arrive this summer in Bloody Smart. The live-action series will seemingly smash together various Ito tales with an ongoing storyline, and the production won’t be the only live-action adaptation of Ito’s work arriving in 2026, as another show is in the works.

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This summer, TV Tokyo will be airing a new live-action adaptation of Ito’s works titled “Strange – Junji Ito’s Sleepless Weird Stories.” Set to air on July 3rd this summer, the current preview is hinting at the various stories that Ito will be adapting. These include thirteen mainstays from the horror mangaka, such as “Lovesickness,” “The Mansion of Phantom Pain,” “The Rib Woman,” “The Bully,” “Face Thief,” “A Father’s Love,” “Memory,” “In Old Records,” “Penpal,” “Further Tales of Oshikiri,” “Earthbound,” and “Tomio: Red Turtleneck”. As of the writing of this article, the adaptation series has yet to confirm if it will be arriving in North America, but considering the popularity of the horror artist in the West, it would be a safe bet that it will eventually arrive in our neck of the woods. You can see more details for the upcoming adaptation below from TV Tokyo.

Junji Ito’s Many Horror Stories

Image Courtesy of Studio Deen

Bloody Smart might also be bringing many of Ito’s stories to the live-action world, but it is taking a different route than Strange. Rather than introducing the stories as separate tales to send shivers down viewers’ spines, Bloody Smart will create an overarching storyline that brings together elements and characters from Junji Ito under one umbrella. Luckily, these two live-action television shows are far from the only live-action productions that will bring Ito’s tales to life.

In recent years, Fangoria Studios announced that it was creating a trilogy of live-action adaptations that will bring some of Ito’s creepiest works to the screen. Specifically, Bloodsucking Darkness will arrive as a film of its own, with Mystery of the Haunted House Parts 1 And 2 a part of the umbrella. When the projects were announced, filmmaker Aditya Chang, who is involved in the upcoming adaptations, had this to say:

“Through the Lens Entertainment are thrilled to be working alongside FANGORIA and the legendary Junji Ito on these new films. Having been born in Kobe, Japan, my love for manga and anime runs deep and has a huge significance for me during my upbringing. Working with a visionary manga creator like Junji, alongside a cornerstone platform of horror culture with FANGORIA, pushes the boundaries of what east-west collaboration can achieve in the modern age. Manga adaptation must be adapted in a culturally sensitive way, where there is a balance of Japanese nuance combined with the sensibilities of innovative horror, allowing for a new cinematic experience for enthusiasts and manga fans.”

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