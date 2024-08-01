Junji Ito Inks Impressive Movie Deal With Fangoria, Others

Junji Ito is one of the masters of horror, so of course, it was only a matter of time before the manga artist teamed up with Fangoria. The beloved magazine is delving back into the world of film production with the creator of Tomie and Uzumaki on hand. Today, new reports confirmed Fangoria is working with Through the Lens Entertainment to co-produce adaptations of three Ito classics.

According to the update, Ito has agreed to have the co-producers tackle three gnarly tales. Bloodsucking Darkness is on the table as well as The Mystery of the Haunted House part one and part two. At this time, no production status has been given for the projects, but Fangoria is hard at work with Through the Lens Entertainment.

After all, the two brands said in a statement today that their partnership was struck to bring “accurate manga adaptations” to the screen. To be specific, the collaboration wants to “redefine the horror and manga experience, offering fans an immersive journey into the macabre through motion pictures.” Fans of Ito would love nothing more than this goal to become a reality, and the same goes for Aditya Chand, the owner of Through the Lens Entertainment.

“Through the Lens Entertainment are thrilled to be working alongside Fangoria and the legendary Junji Ito on these new films. Having been born in Kobe, Japan, my love for manga and anime runs deep and had a huge significance for me during my upbringing. Working with a visionary manga creator like Junji, alongside a cornerstone platform of horror culture with Fangoria, pushes the boundaries of what east-west collaboration can achieve in the modern age. Manga adaptation must be adapted in a culturally sensitive way, where there is a balance of Japanese nuance combined with the sensibilities of innovative horror, allowing for a new cinematic experience for enthusiasts and manga fans,” the executive shared in a new statement.

Adding in, the SVP of Fangoria Studios shared their excitement for the collaboration. “It’s important to recognize the universal appeal of horror stories; there’s no better way to commence our partnership with Through the Lens Entertainment than with the legendary horror author and artist Junji Ito’s stories. After all, everyone screams in the same language,” Armed Aghaeian shared.

Ito is no stranger to adaptations as his award-winning horror stories are prime fuel for the screen. From live-action outings to anime asides, Ito has done it all. Now, three of his darkest stories are gearing up for a Hollywood run, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the movie deal.

