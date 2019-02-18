Crunchyroll’s 2019 Anime Awards Winners Revealed

2018 was one of the most jam packed anime years in recent memory as many series managed to make their mark from the beginning of the year until the end. Crunchyroll has come together for the third time to celebrate the year’s offerings and award the best of the best.

With 15 categories in total breaking down the favorite series, characters, and creators, 5 million votes were cast across the world from fans online. After streaming live on Twitch, the winners were chosen.

The Third Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards Winners are as follows:

Anime of the Year – “Devilman Crybaby” from Science SARU

– “Devilman Crybaby” from Science SARU Best Protagonist – Rimuru Tempest of “That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime”

– Rimuru Tempest of “That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime” Best Antagonist – All for One of “My Hero Academia” Season 3

– All for One of “My Hero Academia” Season 3 Best Boy – Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya of “My Hero Academia” Season 3

– Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya of “My Hero Academia” Season 3 Best Girl – Mai Sakurajima of “Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai”

– Mai Sakurajima of “Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai” Best Opening Sequence – “DARLING in the FRANXX” for the opening sequence “KISS OF DEATH” sung by Mika Nakashima and produced by Hyde, sequence director Toshifumi Akai and storyboards by Atsushi Nishigori

– “DARLING in the FRANXX” for the opening sequence “KISS OF DEATH” sung by Mika Nakashima and produced by Hyde, sequence director Toshifumi Akai and storyboards by Atsushi Nishigori Best Ending Sequence – “Attack on Titan” Season 3 for the ending sequence “Akatsuki no Requiem” sung by Linked Horizon, sequence director Satoshi Kadowaki

– “Attack on Titan” Season 3 for the ending sequence “Akatsuki no Requiem” sung by Linked Horizon, sequence director Satoshi Kadowaki Best VA: Japanese – Mamoru Miyano for his character Kotaro Tatsumi from “ZOMBIE LAND SAGA”

– Mamoru Miyano for his character Kotaro Tatsumi from “ZOMBIE LAND SAGA” Best VA: English – Christopher R. Sabat for his character All Might from “My Hero Academia” Season 3

– Christopher R. Sabat for his character All Might from “My Hero Academia” Season 3 Best Director – Masaaki Yuasa of “Devilman Crybaby”

– Masaaki Yuasa of “Devilman Crybaby” Best Animation – “Violet Evergarden” from Kyoto Animation

– “Violet Evergarden” from Kyoto Animation Best Film – “My Hero Academia: Two Heroes” from BONES

– “My Hero Academia: Two Heroes” from BONES Best Character Design – “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind” from Takahiro Kishida with Original Designs by Hirohiko Araki

– “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind” from Takahiro Kishida with Original Designs by Hirohiko Araki Best Fight Scene – All for One vs All Might from “My Hero Academia” Season 3

– All for One vs All Might from “My Hero Academia” Season 3 Best Continuing Series – “Dragon Ball Super” from Toei Animation

It’s no surprise Devilman Crybaby and My Hero Academia both made major dents in the awards categories as both of them dominated anime conversations at different points in the year. Devilman Crybaby opened 2018’s anime year off on a strong start, while My Hero Academia’s third season was the best received in the series so far.

But even with these two series making as big of a mark as they did, the year had such strong showings in so many different genres that other series managed to win big awards as well. Just goes to show how stacked the nominations were.

