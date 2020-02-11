Crunchyroll and Twitch Announces Massive 5-Day Anime Marathon

If you are looking forward to all things anime, Crunchyroll is here to celebrate with you. In a matter of days, netizens will get to learn about Crunchyroll and its top anime picks from the last year. The site will go live with its annual Anime Awards, but it will prepare fans for the ceremony with a special marathon.
Videos by ComicBook.com
\Over on Twitch, the site has confirmed it will be partnering with Crunchyroll for the special marathon. The brands have concocted a 5-day marathon that runs 24-hours a day, and it will tide otakus over until the Crunchyroll Anime Awards begin.
The event will start on February 10 and run until February 14. It will begin at 9 am PST on the first day before wrapping around 6 pm PST on Friday. Each day with host a variety of anime selected by Crunchyroll, and you can check out the full schedule below:
Mon, 2/10 PST
9:00am PST – 14:03 PST – My Roommate is a Cat
14:30 PST – 19:39 PST – Mob Psycho 100 II
19:39 PST – 21:10 PST – BLACK FOX
21:10 – 24:00 – Girly Air Force
Tues, 2/11 PST
00:00 – 2:14 PST – Girly Air Force
2:14 – 2:54 PST – Katana Maidens ~Mini Toji
2:54 – 7:48 PST – Kemono Friends 2
7:48 – 13:42 PST – Ascendance of a Bookworm
13:42 – 19:03 PST – Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! GO! Goma-Chan
19:02 – 19:57 PST – Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan
19:57 – 24:00 – given
Wed, 2/12 PST
0:00 – 0:27 PST – given
0:00 – 11:23 PST – The Rising of the Shield Hero
11:23 – 15:53 PST – Sarazanmai
15:53 – 21:10 – Konosuba Season 1 (English Dub)
21:10 – 24:00 – given
Thurs, 2/13 PST
0:00 – 1:40 PST – given
1:40 – 6:69 PST – Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! GO! Goma-Chan
6:59 – 11:54 PST – Kemono Friends 2
11:54 – 12:49 PST – Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan
12:49 – 13:28 PST – Katana Maidens ~Mini Toji
13:28 – 15:00 PST – BLACK FOX
15:00 – 19:30 PST – Sarazanmai
19:30 – 24:00 PST – Mob Psycho 100 II
Fri, 2/14 PST
0:00 – 1:06 PST – Mob Psycho 100 II
1:06 – 7:00 PST – Ascendance of a Bookworm
7:00 – 17:57 PST – The Rising of the Shield Hero
Will you be checking out this marathon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!