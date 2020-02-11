Crunchyroll and Twitch Announces Massive 5-Day Anime Marathon

If you are looking forward to all things anime, Crunchyroll is here to celebrate with you. In a matter of days, netizens will get to learn about Crunchyroll and its top anime picks from the last year. The site will go live with its annual Anime Awards, but it will prepare fans for the ceremony with a special marathon.

\Over on Twitch, the site has confirmed it will be partnering with Crunchyroll for the special marathon. The brands have concocted a 5-day marathon that runs 24-hours a day, and it will tide otakus over until the Crunchyroll Anime Awards begin.

The event will start on February 10 and run until February 14. It will begin at 9 am PST on the first day before wrapping around 6 pm PST on Friday. Each day with host a variety of anime selected by Crunchyroll, and you can check out the full schedule below:

Mon, 2/10 PST

9:00am PST – 14:03 PST – My Roommate is a Cat

14:30 PST – 19:39 PST – Mob Psycho 100 II

19:39 PST – 21:10 PST – BLACK FOX

21:10 – 24:00 – Girly Air Force



Tues, 2/11 PST

00:00 – 2:14 PST – Girly Air Force

2:14 – 2:54 PST – Katana Maidens ~Mini Toji

2:54 – 7:48 PST – Kemono Friends 2

7:48 – 13:42 PST – Ascendance of a Bookworm

13:42 – 19:03 PST – Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! GO! Goma-Chan

19:02 – 19:57 PST – Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan

19:57 – 24:00 – given



Wed, 2/12 PST

0:00 – 0:27 PST – given

0:00 – 11:23 PST – The Rising of the Shield Hero

11:23 – 15:53 PST – Sarazanmai

15:53 – 21:10 – Konosuba Season 1 (English Dub)

21:10 – 24:00 – given



Thurs, 2/13 PST

0:00 – 1:40 PST – given

1:40 – 6:69 PST – Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! GO! Goma-Chan

6:59 – 11:54 PST – Kemono Friends 2

11:54 – 12:49 PST – Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan

12:49 – 13:28 PST – Katana Maidens ~Mini Toji

13:28 – 15:00 PST – BLACK FOX

15:00 – 19:30 PST – Sarazanmai

19:30 – 24:00 PST – Mob Psycho 100 II

Fri, 2/14 PST

0:00 – 1:06 PST – Mob Psycho 100 II

1:06 – 7:00 PST – Ascendance of a Bookworm

7:00 – 17:57 PST – The Rising of the Shield Hero

Will you be checking out this marathon?