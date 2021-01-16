Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for Fifth Annual Anime Awards

Crunchyroll has announced their nominees for the fifth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards! Each year seemingly getting bigger the more anime continues to grow into the mainstream, the nominees and categories this time around seem more packed than ever when you look back on everything released in 2020. Interested fans can now vote at the link here everyday until January 22nd, and winners will be announced during a special live event on Friday, February 19th at 5:00PM PST. Chosen by fans along with a committee of community selected judges (which include ComicBook.com's Megan Peters), the winners will be chosen from a strong run of nominees.

The nominees and categories for Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year are as follows:

Anime of the Year

APPARE-RANMAN!

BEASTARS

Dorohedoro

Great Pretender

JUJUTSUKAISEN

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Girl

Abigail Jones - Great Pretender

Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Chizuru Mizuhara - Rent-a-Girlfriend

Kaguya Shinomiya - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Noi - Dorohedoro

Sayaka Kanamori - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Boy

Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Caiman - Dorohedoro

Khun Aguero Agnes - Tower of God

Legoshi - BEASTARS

SatoruGojo - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Best Protagonist

Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Midori Asakusa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Natsume - DECA-DENCE

Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Yuji Itadori- JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Antagonist

Akito Soma - Fruits Basket (Season 2)

Echidna - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

En - Dorohedoro

Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4

Rachel - Tower of God

Ryomen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Animation

BEASTARS

Great Pretender

JUJUTSUKAISEN

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Princess Connect! Re: Dive

The God of High School

Best Fight Scene

Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta - Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2

Brawler vs. Master - Akudama Drive

Deku vs. Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4

Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi - The God of High School

Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek - The God of High School

Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Score

Alisa Okehazama - The God of High School

Kensuke Ushio - Japan Sinks: 2020

Kevin Penkin - Tower of God

OORUTAICHI - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

SatoruKousaki - BEASTARS

Yutaka Yamada - Great Pretender

Best Director

Hiro Kaburagi - Great Pretender

Mamoru Hatakeyama - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Masaaki Yuasa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Sunghoo Park - JUJUTSUKAISEN

Takashi Sano - Tower of God

Yuzuru Tachikawa - DECA-DENCE

Best Character Design

Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki - BNA: Brand New Animal

Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino, Original story by SIU - Tower of God

MayukaItou, Original designs by Iro Aida - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Naoyuki Asano, Original designs by Sumito Oowara - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hirotaka Katou - Great Pretender

Best Couple

Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita - Rent-a-Girlfriend

Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa - In/Spectre

Legoshi & Haru - BEASTARS

Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

Best VA Performance (JP)

MegumiOgata as Hanako - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Mutsumi Tamura as Sayaka Kanamori - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda - Wave, Listen to Me!

YuichiNakamura as SatoruGojou - JUJUTSUKAISEN

Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

Yusuke Onuki as Daisuke Kambe - The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED

Best VA Performance (EN)

Aaron Phillips as Laurent Thierry - Great Pretender

Anairis Quiñones as Echidna - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

Crispin Freeman as Ziusudra - Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam - Tower of God

Jonah Scott as Legoshi - BEASTARS

Zeno Robinson as Hawks - My Hero Academia Season 4

Best Opening Sequence (OP)

BEASTARS - Wild Side (ALI)

Great Pretender - G.P. (Yutaka Yamada)

HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP - PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES)

JUJUTSU KAISEN - KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War? - DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki)

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! - Easy Breezy (chelmico)

Best Ending Sequence (ED)

BNA: Brand New Animal - NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY)

Dorohedoro - D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)

Great Pretender - The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury)

In/Spectre - LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano)

JUJUTSU KAISEN - LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO)

The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED - Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO'S)

Best Fantasy

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2

DECA-DENCE

Dorohedoro

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

Tower of God

Best Drama

BEASTARS

Fruits Basket (Season 2)

Great Pretender

Japan Sinks: 2020

SING "YESTERDAY" FOR ME

Somali and the Forest Spirit

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Kakushigoto

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Which anime will you be voting for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!