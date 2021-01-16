Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for Fifth Annual Anime Awards
Crunchyroll has announced their nominees for the fifth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards! Each year seemingly getting bigger the more anime continues to grow into the mainstream, the nominees and categories this time around seem more packed than ever when you look back on everything released in 2020. Interested fans can now vote at the link here everyday until January 22nd, and winners will be announced during a special live event on Friday, February 19th at 5:00PM PST. Chosen by fans along with a committee of community selected judges (which include ComicBook.com's Megan Peters), the winners will be chosen from a strong run of nominees.
The nominees and categories for Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year are as follows:
Anime of the Year
- APPARE-RANMAN!
- BEASTARS
- Dorohedoro
- Great Pretender
- JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Best Girl
- Abigail Jones - Great Pretender
- Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Chizuru Mizuhara - Rent-a-Girlfriend
- Kaguya Shinomiya - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Noi - Dorohedoro
- Sayaka Kanamori - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Best Boy
- Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
- Caiman - Dorohedoro
- Khun Aguero Agnes - Tower of God
- Legoshi - BEASTARS
- SatoruGojo - JUJUTSU KAISEN
- Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
Best Protagonist
- Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
- Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Midori Asakusa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Natsume - DECA-DENCE
- Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
- Yuji Itadori- JUJUTSU KAISEN
Best Antagonist
- Akito Soma - Fruits Basket (Season 2)
- Echidna - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- En - Dorohedoro
- Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4
- Rachel - Tower of God
- Ryomen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN
Best Animation
- BEASTARS
- Great Pretender
- JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Princess Connect! Re: Dive
- The God of High School
Best Fight Scene
- Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta - Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2
- Brawler vs. Master - Akudama Drive
- Deku vs. Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4
- Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi - The God of High School
- Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek - The God of High School
- Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN
Best Score
- Alisa Okehazama - The God of High School
- Kensuke Ushio - Japan Sinks: 2020
- Kevin Penkin - Tower of God
- OORUTAICHI - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- SatoruKousaki - BEASTARS
- Yutaka Yamada - Great Pretender
Best Director0comments
- Hiro Kaburagi - Great Pretender
- Mamoru Hatakeyama - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Masaaki Yuasa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Sunghoo Park - JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Takashi Sano - Tower of God
- Yuzuru Tachikawa - DECA-DENCE
Best Character Design
- Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki - BNA: Brand New Animal
- Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino, Original story by SIU - Tower of God
- MayukaItou, Original designs by Iro Aida - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
- Naoyuki Asano, Original designs by Sumito Oowara - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma - Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
- Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hirotaka Katou - Great Pretender
Best Couple
- Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita - Rent-a-Girlfriend
- Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa - In/Spectre
- Legoshi & Haru - BEASTARS
- Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You
Best VA Performance (JP)
- MegumiOgata as Hanako - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
- Mutsumi Tamura as Sayaka Kanamori - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda - Wave, Listen to Me!
- YuichiNakamura as SatoruGojou - JUJUTSUKAISEN
- Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Yusuke Onuki as Daisuke Kambe - The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED
Best VA Performance (EN)
- Aaron Phillips as Laurent Thierry - Great Pretender
- Anairis Quiñones as Echidna - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Crispin Freeman as Ziusudra - Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam - Tower of God
- Jonah Scott as Legoshi - BEASTARS
- Zeno Robinson as Hawks - My Hero Academia Season 4
Best Opening Sequence (OP)
- BEASTARS - Wild Side (ALI)
- Great Pretender - G.P. (Yutaka Yamada)
- HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP - PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES)
- JUJUTSU KAISEN - KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War? - DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki)
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! - Easy Breezy (chelmico)
Best Ending Sequence (ED)
- BNA: Brand New Animal - NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY)
- Dorohedoro - D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)
- Great Pretender - The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury)
- In/Spectre - LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano)
- JUJUTSU KAISEN - LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO)
- The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED - Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO'S)
Best Fantasy
- Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2
- DECA-DENCE
- Dorohedoro
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)
- Tower of God
Best Drama
- BEASTARS
- Fruits Basket (Season 2)
- Great Pretender
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- SING "YESTERDAY" FOR ME
- Somali and the Forest Spirit
Best Comedy
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
- Kakushigoto
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants
