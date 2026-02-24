Jujutsu Kaisen to End Its Sequel Without Resolving Its Biggest Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of its official sequel series, and it looks like it’s getting ready to end without giving fans a proper resolution to its biggest fight. At least not in the way fans were hoping for. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo kicked off its run last year as a surprise sequel to Gege Akutami’s massively popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series, and with it gave fans a look at how much the Jujutsu world has changed 80 years after the events of the end of the original series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo really only had two major fights within it. Although it had a few scattered moments of combat when the sequel began to introduce its new characters, but the climax of the series was focused on Dabura vs. Mahoraga and the fight between Marulu and Tsurugi. But while fans got to see Maru and Tsurugi’s fight come to an end, the newest chapter of the sequel reveals that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is not interested in bringing the fight between Dabura and Mahoraga to a visually compelling end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Surprisingly Cut Dabura vs. Mahoraga Short

When we had last seen the fight between Dabura and Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 21, Mahoraga began to adjust itself to be used to Dabura while Dabura was in the middle of activating his Domain Expansion. It wasn’t clear which of the two was ultimately going to win out, but Dabura seemed to have the edge. But then focus for the next couple of chapters then switched over to a returning Yuji Itadori as he approached Maru following the end of the fight against Tsurugi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 23 continues the conversation between Yuji and Maru as they try and figure out how to use Maru’s Cursed Technique to save humanity from the threat of curses overall, and it’s suddenly revealed that Dabura’s fight against Mahoraga is over. Maru has interrupted the fight as he has Dabura teleporting away from Earth. It’s the only way to save Yuka from her death at the hands of her brain tumor as defeating Mahoraga would have killed her in the process. So it’s an end to the fight, but not as fans hoped for.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Just More of the Same

This might seem like a sudden end to the fight, and even more sudden end to the sequel, but Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is only following the same kind of patterns that the original did. Gege Akutami’s original manga series had a lot of issues when it came to resolving huge fights in particular, and even more so when it came to making sure a more thematically resonant ending comes through. Because while it makes sense for Maru to end this fight to save Yuka’s life, it ultimately points out how unnecessary of a detour this fight really was.

The conflict between the aliens and Earth seemed like it was supposed to be a much bigger theme explored in the sequel, and that looks like what these final chapters are going for as a final stamp on Jujutsu Kaisen on a whole. But as the sequel rushes towards it end and kind of haphazardly puts things together, it really only emphasizes that Mahoraga has been a tool to buy time in these kinds of big moments. It just never quite clicked, and ultimately is going to feel hollow in comparison to the franchise’s other big moments.

