Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Finally Finds Room for Light

Crunchyroll‘s summer lineup is massive, featuring returning hits like Kaiju No. 8 and Dandadan, alongside several highly anticipated new entries. Among them, Gachiakuta stands out for its perfect balance of a dark world and Shonen action. However, one anime has captured attention for its exceptionally dark themes. Takopi’s Original Sin is arguably the darkest anime ever featured on Crunchyroll, as its narrative confronts harsh real-world issues. Set around children in elementary school, it explores heavy themes such as bullying, suicide, and violent behavior. The fact that these dark elements are portrayed through the lens of children under the age of ten makes the story hit even harder, amplifying its emotional impact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takopi’s Original Sin follows an alien named Takopi, who descends to Earth from the Happy Planet with the sole purpose of spreading joy. Takopi meets Shizuka, an elementary school girl, and sets out to make her happy. However, the series quickly reveals the depth of Shizuka’s suffering, as she is relentlessly bullied by a classmate named Marina. Without Takopi’s time-reversing gadget, Shizuka’s fate would have already been sealed, as Marina’s torment repeatedly drives her to take her own life. Determined to save her, Takopi tries to help, but his efforts only lead them down an even darker path.

Takopi’s Original Sin Finally Features One Key Character Acting Emotionally Right

Episode 2 of Takopi’s Original Sin marks the narrative’s darkest turn when Takopi unintentionally kills Marina using his time-traveling gadget. This incident also breaks the device, making the action irreversible. Just as the grim reality of this event sets in, Episode 3 pushes the story into even darker territory, crossing a sinister line that viewers might not have anticipated. It shows Azuma, a fellow classmate, helping Shizuka and Takopi hide Marina’s body and cover up the murder. Azuma even goes as far as instructing Takopi to shapeshift into Marina and pretend to be her.

While Azuma’s sudden involvement in such immoral acts initially raises questions, the series gradually reveals his motives. Episode 4, titled Azuma-kun’s Salvation, fully delves into his backstory, showing that Azuma sees a reflection of his mother in Shizuka and doesn’t want to fail her. The flashbacks reveal that Azuma has never met his mother’s expectations, as she always demanded perfection from him, much like his older brother. In the latest episode, Azuma grows increasingly anxious about Marina’s body being discovered and attempts to confide in his mother. However, she dismisses him, telling him she has given up on him because he scored only fifty percent on his latest test.

Realizing that his mother no longer cares about him, Azuma decides to take the blame for Marina’s death himself, determined not to fail Shizuka, whom he sees as his mother’s reflection. Near the end of the episode, just as Azuma is about to turn himself in, his older brother, Junya, confronts him, asking him to share what has been weighing on his mind. Junya reassures him that he cares for his younger brother, prompting Azuma to break down and confess how the pressure of living up to his mother’s expectations has consumed him. As the episode concludes, it is hinted that Azuma also tells Junya about Marina’s death. This marks a moment of moral and emotional clarity, suggesting that the final episodes will continue exploring themes of redemption and emotional healing.

Takopi’s Original Sin Will Continue Its Lighter Direction

As the series approaches its end with only two episodes remaining, it seems likely to continue on a slightly lighter path. Not only is Azuma feeling remorseful for his actions, but Takopi is also weighed down by guilt. After spending time disguised as Marina and learning about her family, the alien has come to grasp the gravity of his actions and now seeks redemption. The latest episode even shows him repeatedly expressing the need to confess what they have done. However, not everything appears to be heading in the right direction, as the episode also highlights how emotionally shallow Shizuka has become as a result of Marina’s relentless bullying.

Shizuka had suggested that Azuma take the blame for Marina’s death, and when the latest episode revealed that Azuma would not do so, Shizuka showed little concern for the consequences. Instead, she remains focused on her plan to travel to Tokyo to see her dog, the only source of her happiness. It will be interesting to see how Takopi will continue to support Shizuka, given that he is on the verge of his own breakdown. More importantly, Shizuka’s path forward is the most uncertain and compelling aspect of the story. While Takopi’s Original Sin‘s latest episode has featured some fleeting moments of light to contrast its dark themes, it seems that not everything will end on a hopeful note.