Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of the Decade’s Author Reveals Surprise Return With New One Shot

Takopi’s Original Sin scarred the collective anime community when it premiered in June. The dark horse of the Summer 2025 anime season blew everyone away with its incredibly emotional and harrowing story, while breaking records on IMDb thanks to its insane quality. Following the anime’s success, Taizan 5, the author of the Takopi’s Original Sin one-shot, is asking fans to hold their proverbial beer, because they’re about to scar us all over again with a brand new manga.

Takopi’s Original Sin (Takopii no Genzai) was published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform from December 2021, and concluded in March 2022 (somehow, Takopi’s Original Sin is a shonen!). Its chapters have been collected in two volumes. Takopi’s Original Sin is definitely Taizan 5’s most popular one-shot, especially since the release of the anime, but it’s neither their first nor last. Henareta Futari, published in 2024, was Taizan 5’s last one-shot, and it followed two high school friends-turned-rivals and their love for soccer. Fans know that Taizan 5 loves sports and breaking fans’ hearts, and their new one-shot could combine the two passions.

Taizan 5 Announces New One-Shot Manga

If Takopi’s Original Sin left you craving more, firstly, you should probably see a therapist, and secondly, you won’t have long to wait. Taizan 5 releases their next one-shot manga on the Jump+ web service this month! August 18th marks the premiere of the new one-shot.

Very little is known about the series, other than the title. Fighting Girls is the name of Taizan 5’s newest story, and its vagueness leaves a wealth of opportunity for Taizan 5 to excite and/or emotionally scar readers in equal measure. The plot hasn’t yet been revealed, but fans can take an estimated guess at what the story will be about. Knowing Taizan 5’s love of sports, it will likely be a martial arts/combat sports story, presumably following a group of female characters. Either that, or the “fight” from the title is purely an emotional one, and the new one-shot will devastate us like Takopi’s Original Sin did.

Tazian 5’s Next One-Shot Is Part of a New Shonen Jump Project

It’s not just Taizan 5 who is getting a new one-shot published by Shueisha. Fighting Girls will release as part of the publication’s “Special One-Shot Project.” Running from August 18th to 24th, seven original one-shots will be published on Shonen Jump+, each being written by a different author.

Taizan 5’s Fighting Girls is one of the seven new stories. The other six have not yet been unveiled.