Crunchyroll Unveils New Anime For Fall Season And Beyond

While anime fans are still catching new and returning anime series as a part of 2025’s summer season, Crunchyroll is preparing some heavy hitters to arrive this fall. At this year’s AnimagiC Convention taking place in Mannheim, Germany, the streaming service has confirmed quite a few big titles that will be added to its roster. With big returns like My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man hitting the scene this fall, Saitama, Deku, and their allies might have some competition with some of the new acquisitions headed to Crunchyroll. Follow along with us here at ComicBook.com as we walk you through the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero’s

sunrise

Release Window: October 2025

Description: “Akira Oda and his high school classmates are summoned to another world! While the other students are granted cheat abilities through the summoning, Akira merely gains the abilities of a mediocre “assassin.” However, his status soon surpasses “hero,” the strongest profession. After Akira becomes suspicious of the King behind the summoning, he is falsely framed for a crime and forced to flee.”

This Monster Wants to Eat Me

studio lings

Release Window: October 2025

Description: “I’ve come to devour you.” Hinako is a girl who lives alone by the sea. One day, a mermaid girl named Shiori takes her hand and gently speaks to her. Hinako’s flesh and blood are said to be exceptionally delicious—so much so that it attracts countless monsters. Shiori vows to protect Hinako until Hinako matures and reaches her most perfect state so that Shiori can devour her in the end. In that moment, a deep heartfelt hope wells up in Hinako’s mind: “Perhaps she can finally make my dream come true,” and then…”

The Warrior Princess And The Barbaric King

jumondo

Release Window: October 2025

Description: “Several centuries since the western kingdom of Illdoren began their invasion of the eastern barbarian lands, the kingdom’s most powerful and infamous Princess Knight, Serafina de Lavillant, falls at the hands of the barbarians during the fierce conquest of the east and is taken prisoner. The fallen princess knight is met with days of humiliation… Actually, she is met with a marriage proposal from the Barbarian King! Despite fiercely being proposed to, Serafina strongly objects. But experiencing another culture, new encounters, and Veor’s face reveal start to change Serafina’s heart and… The princess knight vs. the barbarian king. A marriage tale between two former enemies from different worlds is about to begin!!”

Mechanical Marie

zero-g and liber

Release Window: October 2025

Description: “Marie, a former legendary martial artist, now conceals her identity as a human and starts working as a “robot” in the mansion of Arthur, heir to a conglomerate that despises humans. Her human identity must remain hidden—because one slip-up and she’s dead! Her naturally emotionless demeanor helps her maintain her “robot” disguise and flawlessly perform her duties, all while struggling to protect Arthur from assassins sent to take his life. She lives each day on the edge with her heart racing, because Arthur is head over heels for Marie, and her human identity is nearly exposed!”

Plus-Sized Misadventures in Love!

Marvy jack

Release Date: October 6th 2025

Description: “Yumeko, who works at a confectionery company, loses her memory in an accident. Once consumed by insecurities and self-loathing, she wakes up with a completely different personality that is super positive and overflowing with self-confidence. Her drastic change leaves those around her confused, but her cheerful and straightforward attitude begins to positively influence them. Romance, work, and friendship—with a touch of mystery too. A slightly chaotic office romantic comedy!”

Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!

kadokawa

Release Window: 2025

Description: “She’s small. She’s sweet. She’s…capable of obliterating a tank in under three seconds?! Built by Enji and Suzume, two underappreciated genius scientists, Alma is the ultimate self-learning AI. There’s just one thing: She thinks they’re her mom and dad! Now as unexpected co-parents, the duo must hide their budding romantic feelings while taking on the messiest experiment of all: family life!”

The Invisible Man And His Soon-to-Be Wife

project no. 9

Release Window: 2026

Description: “Akira Tounome is an invisible gentleman who runs a detective agency, and Shizuka Yakou is a mild-mannered human female who works there. Shizuka can always find Akira even when he turns completely invisible. A quiet love begins to blossom between them as the invisible man and blind girl grow closer to each other…”

ROLL OVER AND DIE

a.c.g.t.

Release Window: 2026

Description: “Flum has been chosen by God to be in the hero’s party despite having stats of zero across the board. All she has is the “Reversal” ability that she still doesn’t fully understand. Predictably, she proves useless in battle, but she refuses to give up and continues to do all she can for the party. Her partymate Jean, a genius and renowned sage, picks on her at every opportunity and eventually sells her off into slavery. Even as a slave, she’s treated as incompetent and persecuted, and ultimately thrown to monsters as bait for her master’s entertainment. Flum is left with two options: take up the cursed sword that inevitably brings death to its wielder, or be eaten by monsters. The moment she chooses to fight back is when the “Reversal” of her life begins…”