Crunchyroll Reveals Nominees for 2022 Anime Awards

Crunchyroll has revealed the nominee for the 2022 Anime Awards! Crunchyroll is one of the most popular streaming services available today thanks to the community and conversation it has built up among fans, and this all comes together in a huge celebration of all the anime greats over the course of a certain year. Crunchyroll is now gearing up for their sixth annual awards ceremony as fans and a select group of judges look back on 2021 and vote for what they believe is the cream of the crop from more than 150 nominees from a ton of brand new and returning shows that debuted last year.

Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards catalogs over 150 nominees across 26 different categories that range in releases across eight different streaming services and over 40 different anime production studios. Voting begins today and will run until January 25th at 5:00PM PST on Crunchyroll’s official Anime Awards website. Fans are encouraged to vote on a daily basis until the end of the period, and the winners will be officially revealed on February 9th. The full list of categories and nominees for the Crunchyroll 2022 Anime Awards are as such:

Anime of the Year

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

ODDTAXI

Ranking of Kings

Sonny Boy

Best Boy

Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2

Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers

Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano – Tokyo Revengers

Best Girl

Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season

Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!

Shoko Komi – Komi Can’t Communicate

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Protagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5

Yano – ODDTAXI

Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – Sk8 the Infinity

Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best Fight Scene

Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy

Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1

Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Character Design

Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI

Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings

Michinori Chiba – Sk8 the Infinity

loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi –Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Score

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI

Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-“

DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – Lupin the 3rd Part 6

Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (English)

Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess

Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season

Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / “ADAM” – Sk8 the Infinity

Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – Sk8 the Infinity

Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Opening Sequence

Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Ai no Supreme! – fhána – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI

Cry Baby – Official HiGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

Best Ending Sequence

Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Nai Nai – ReoNa – SHADOWS HOUSE

Infinity – YUURI – Sk8 the Infinity

Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – “Watashi” (VA: Aoi Yūki) – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

SSSS.DYNAZENON

Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Comedy

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Heaven’s Design Team

Komi Can’t Communicate

Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

ODDTAXI

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Fruits Basket the Final Season

Kageki Shojo!!

ODDTAXI

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

BEASTARS

Fruits Basket the Final Season

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Horimiya

Komi Can’t Communicate

The Duke of Death and His Maid

Best Fantasy

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)

Ranking of Kings

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Film