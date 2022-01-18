Crunchyroll Reveals Nominees for 2022 Anime Awards

Crunchyroll has revealed the nominee for the 2022 Anime Awards! Crunchyroll is one of the most popular streaming services available today thanks to the community and conversation it has built up among fans, and this all comes together in a huge celebration of all the anime greats over the course of a certain year. Crunchyroll is now gearing up for their sixth annual awards ceremony as fans and a select group of judges look back on 2021 and vote for what they believe is the cream of the crop from more than 150 nominees from a ton of brand new and returning shows that debuted last year.
Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards catalogs over 150 nominees across 26 different categories that range in releases across eight different streaming services and over 40 different anime production studios. Voting begins today and will run until January 25th at 5:00PM PST on Crunchyroll’s official Anime Awards website. Fans are encouraged to vote on a daily basis until the end of the period, and the winners will be officially revealed on February 9th. The full list of categories and nominees for the Crunchyroll 2022 Anime Awards are as such:
Anime of the Year
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- ODDTAXI
- Ranking of Kings
- Sonny Boy
Best Boy
- Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2
- Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya
- Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers
- Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano – Tokyo Revengers
Best Girl
- Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!
- Shoko Komi – Komi Can’t Communicate
- Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Protagonist
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Antagonist
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5
- Yano – ODDTAXI
- Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
- Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – Sk8 the Infinity
- Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers
Best Fight Scene
- Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
Best Director
- Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI
- Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy
- Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Animation
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1
- Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Character Design
- Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI
- Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings
- Michinori Chiba – Sk8 the Infinity
- loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi –Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
- Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Score
- Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI
- Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-“
- DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best VA Performance (Japanese)
- Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – Lupin the 3rd Part 6
- Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?
- Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best VA Performance (English)
- Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess
- Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / “ADAM” – Sk8 the Infinity
- Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – Sk8 the Infinity
- Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Opening Sequence
- Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS
- VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Ai no Supreme! – fhána – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI
- Cry Baby – Official HiGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers
Best Ending Sequence
- Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS
- Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Nai Nai – ReoNa – SHADOWS HOUSE
- Infinity – YUURI – Sk8 the Infinity
- Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – “Watashi” (VA: Aoi Yūki) – So I’m a Spider, So What?
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- SSSS.DYNAZENON
- Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Comedy
- Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Heaven’s Design Team
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- ODDTAXI
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Kageki Shojo!!
- ODDTAXI
- To Your Eternity
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Romance
- BEASTARS
- Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Horimiya
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- The Duke of Death and His Maid
Best Fantasy
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)
- Ranking of Kings
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas
- To Your Eternity
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Film
- BELLE
- Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train
- Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
- Shirobako the Movie
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop