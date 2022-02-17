Crunchyroll Has Landed on the Nintendo Switch

Crunchyroll is one of the best places to binge anime, and the streaming service has exploded in popularity over the last few years. With all sorts of hits available to watch whenever, you can see why users are eager to access Crunchyroll wherever they go. Now, that has become easier than ever thanks to Nintendo and a special new app release.

“Fans have more ways to enjoy anime everywhere with the new Crunchyroll application launching worldwide today on Nintendo Switch. Combining the best of both living room and mobile experiences, fans can enjoy more than 1,000 series and 30,000 episodes on the Crunchyroll app, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and One Piece, through their Nintendo Switch console either docked at home or taken on the go, complete with offline viewing support,” Crunchyroll shared in a statement preceding the release.

Of course, this is just one of several platforms you can use the Crunchyroll app. Obviously, you can stream your favorite anime on your mobile phone or smart TV. The Crunchyroll app is also available on Xbox, PlayStation, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

What do you think about this latest app launch? Will you be adding Crunchyroll to your Nintendo console?