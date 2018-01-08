The Internet Is Losing It Over Funimation and Crunchyroll’s Outages

Today was an exhausting one for anime fans. Not only did shows like Dragon Ball Super make a comeback after the holidays, but the fandom also welcomed back a classic franchise. Yes, Cardcaptor Sakura‘s awaited sequel also dropped today, and thousands were ready to watch the series.

So, you can understand why the Internet freaked out when both Crunchyroll and Funimation went down this evening.

If you head to Twitter, you will find some spot-on memes and reactions about the sites’ downtime. Fans had widespread complaints about Crunchyroll and Funimation being overloaded whenever they tried to watch a show. Dragon Ball Super fans were unable to check out Vegeta and his fight with Jiren. As for Cardcaptor Sakura lovers, they had to wait a bit longer to be reunited with the Clow Cards.

Funimation & Crunchyroll servers rn pic.twitter.com/BLwkIPNjHV — Papi Memes 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) January 7, 2018

Sending energy to your servers! pic.twitter.com/0dx4xr7Qmm — Toni Zibert (@TMZibert) January 7, 2018

Trying to watch the new episode of #DragonBallSuper but the servers are down in crunchyroll and funimation pic.twitter.com/7Nn0TQhEyy — Pancho (@Memar1011) January 7, 2018

Did Vegeta take down Crunchyroll with his Final Flash? — Dino (@Rhymestyle) January 7, 2018

When Crunchyroll goes down after a new episode of Dragon Ball Super airs https://t.co/isfpyfSyxB — Dino (@Rhymestyle) January 7, 2018

Obviously, the only thing fans could do in the face of such separation anxiety was post memes – and that is just what they did.

Crunchyroll and Funimation have since addressed the outage and are working to fix it. “Some users may be experiencing issues with the site right now!! We’re working super hard to fix it for you, thank you for your patience,” the former tweeted before Funimation chimed in. In fact, the latter went on to ask fans to lend them their energy a la Spirit Bomb style to help devs, so fans should hopefully get back to their planned anime binges soon.

