Crunchyroll Games, Bandai Namco Team-Up for New Naruto Game

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto continues to be one of the most popular franchises to ever come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and soon fans will be able to enjoy a new game all about it! Crunchyroll has announced that they have partnered with Bandai Namco for a new team-based battle game Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes. Releasing for smartphones and PC browsers, players will be able to gather their own teams of various Naruto characters to battle.

This includes pulls from both the original Naruto series and its sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and depicts much of the battles with fierce new illustrations gathering together the various characters of the series in one place.

Crunchyroll officially describes Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes as such, “Set in the universe of the iconic Naruto and Boruto anime series, Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes brings together fan-favorite characters spanning multiple generations of Naruto lore, including Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura of the original Team 7 as well as Boruto counterparts Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki for one-tap team-based battles.

In combat, players will be able to show the strength of shinobi bonds with overwhelming duo and trio attacks unique to each character combination from the new Team 7 teamwork and father-and-son Rasengan with the Seventh Hokage Naruto and Boruto, all rendered in high-quality 2D visuals that evoke the same sense of speed and impact originally envisioned by the anime series.”

Crunchyroll has also announced that some lucky fans attending Crunchyroll Expo from August 30th to September 1st can play an early demo of the new mobile game, and can attend the Crunchyroll Games Industry Panel on August 30th for more information about Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes.

Fans attending this panel will also get more information about another recent major announcement as Crunchyroll will detail more about their mascot Crunchyroll-Hime’s upcoming inclusion in Grand Summoners.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.