Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Makes History With Massive Renewal for Future Episodes

One of Crunchyoll’s biggest anime franchises is going to be getting even bigger as it has confirmed it’s coming back for a huge renewal of episodes when it starts off a new season next year. Isekai anime are one of the most notable subgenres you can find today, and that means there are a lot of shows that come out every few months that are all competing for fans’ attention. Amongst all of these are a few key franchises that have not only released multiple seasons, but even a couple of movies too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s the case for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as not only does it have a new feature film coming to theaters next year, but also has Season 4 of the anime in the works. The franchise is about to get even bigger than fans ever expected too as the anime has announced Season 4 is actually going to have five full cours of episodes with breaks split in between. The first two cours will begin airing in Japan next April, and you can check out the announcement teaser for this big renewal below.

Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Renewed for Five Cours

Play video

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 will be making its debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. You can find the first three seasons, movie, and spinoff anime with Crunchyroll in the meantime so you can catch up, and you’re going to want to do so before Season 4 kicks off its very long run that’s about to last for the next few years at the very least.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 confirmed it’s going to be running for five cours of episodes, which means five batches of 11-13 episodes each, before it comes to an end. Next Spring will feature the first two cours of episodes back to back with one another (airing through both the Spring and Summer months), but there will then be a break in between. The release schedule for the final three cours of the next season have yet to be revealed as of this time, but the new season will feature a returning staff and cast from previous releases.

What Does This Mean for Slime’s Future?

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

This massive renewal for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is a big deal for a number of reasons. Not only does that further emphasize how much faith Bandai Namco Filmworks has in the anime franchise to allow it to run for such a long time for a single season, but also does tease that the production schedule behind it all will likely result in a great experience at the end of the day. It’s not only going to have a long run, but a fun one by the sounds of things.

This is all just more of an expansion of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s anime franchise that has been in place since the first season made its debut. It’s been such a hit with fans around the world that the light novels are doing better than ever (despite coming to an end this year), and now fans will just have to wait to see how it all turns out in the anime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!