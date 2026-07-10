Crunchyroll Confirms New My Hero Academia Update For July 2026

The fan-favorite My Hero Academia franchise has several exciting updates planned for its 10th anniversary. Based on one of the biggest Weekly Shonen Jump manga of all time, the series has climbed its way to becoming one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time. Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the manga reached its conclusion in 2024, and the anime wrapped up last year in Season 8. Following the anime’s conclusion in December last year, a special episode was confirmed to adapt the extra chapter from the manga’s final volume. The special episode premiered in May this month, wrapping up the story as it focuses on the characters eight years after the final war.

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However, while fans await more projects for the anniversary celebration, the official website of Crunchyroll announced an exciting update. This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is being held from July 23rd to 26th. Crunchyroll will be taking the stage during this year’s convention to celebrate the 10-year legacy of My Hero Academia. The voice actors will also be in attendance during the convention to look back on their journey so far. The official website confirms Christopher Sabat (voice of All Might), Justin Briner (voice of Izuku Midoriya), Clifford Chapin (voice of Katsuki Bakugo), and David Matranga (voice of Shoto Todoroki) will join Crunchyroll’s booth.

My Hero Academia Is Set to Return With New Anime in August

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The special episode, My Hero Academia: More, was part of the 10th anniversary celebration, but the anime has no plans of stopping there. The series will return with a new anime short, titled “I am a hero too.” The story will center around Eri and her life after the final war. It’s an adaptation of the one-shot manga by the creator from the 2025 fanbook My Hero Academia: Ultra-Age.

Eri dreamed of becoming a singer after being inspired by the performance of Class 1-A during the school festival. Just like how the heroes made her smile, she wanted others to feel the same as well. The anime will be released on August 3rd, 2026, and will likely land on Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with the rest of the series, films, and the special episode.

My Hero Academia Has More Surprises Planned For Fans

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

Apart from the new anime, the official website of the anniversary projects also confirmed two new ranges of merchandise. A pop-up store will be held in Japan later this month, although it’s uncertain when the products will be available for international fans. Additionally, an exhibition will be held in Tokyo in February 2027 and move to Osaka in March of the same year. Visitors will get to look at the life-size figures, production materials, and learn more about the story’s trajectory.

The dates were shared by the official X handle of the exhibition, along with a trailer featuring a new visual of the beloved characters from the main story. Although the main story has already ended, My Hero Academia is all set to stay relevant for the next few years. This doesn’t just include the 10th anniversary projects, but also the spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and the latest video games based on the anime.

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