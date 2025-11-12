Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc Creates Alternate Happy Ending For Fans

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc had plenty of blood and guts in the tradition of the anime’s first season, as the Chainsaw Devil and the Bomb Devil went to war. While the film destroyed entire city blocks during its biggest action sequences, at its heart, the anime movie is a romance. Denji and Reze are two star-crossed lovers who are working on their relationship, with a Makima-sized roadblock standing in their way. The two anime protagonists had a tough time in the recent MAPPA production, giving way to a special project that imagines what might have happened if the pair had gotten the happy ending they deserved.

Warning. If you have yet to see Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, be forewarned that this article will explore spoiler territory. Denji’s hopes of settling down with Reze were dashed when the anime revealed that the new female character was none other than the Bomb Devil. Looking to take the Chainsaw Devil’s heart, Reze fights against Denji in one of the biggest anime battles of the year. Ultimately, in a truly tragic scene, Reze is killed by Makima and her underlings, putting the Bomb Devil to rest as Denji waits in the spot where their relationship blossomed. In Japan, MAPPA is offering movie-goers a gift moving forward for those who will attend the theatrical experience.

The special piece of art features Denji and Reze in high school, imagining if they continued their relationship and were no longer at each other’s throats. Titled “Denji & Reze Instant Photo Style Card,” the art shows the pair celebrating their high school entrance ceremony. Beginning on November 15th in Japan, there’s no word on this art making its way to North America, but considering the popularity of the franchise, our fingers are crossed that this will make its way to the West. You can check out the alternate reality scene below.

MAPPA

Rev The Engine for a Chainsaw Future

The anime adaptation has yet to confirm what its future will be following Denji’s fight against the Bomb Devil, though there is plenty of material left to adapt from the manga. As of the writing of this article, no one is sure if Studio MAPPA will continue Chainsaw Man via another feature-length film or via a second season of its anime. Based on the storyline that follows the Bomb Devil’s introduction, it seems unlikely to fit all the events into one movie.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga has created quite a few mind-bending stories since the anime movie hit theaters, with the latest chapter garnering serious attention thanks to a controversial twist. Currently, Denji is fighting against the War Devil, and in doing so, the latter has decided to use an entire U.S. state as a weapon. Transforming the state of Michigan into a sword, actions like this are sure to be eye-popping whenever Studio MAPPA decides to animate them.

Via Comic Natalie