Crunchyroll Manga Adds 24 Titles in New May 2026 Update

Launched in 2017, the streaming platform Crunchyroll has risen through the ranks to become the biggest hub for anime fans across the globe. Naturally, this means that a large plethora of anime series can be found on the platform, including new ones that are being released every week. Each season, the streaming platform releases a new list of anime line-ups and shares the release dates of its subbed and dubbed versions. Since a large number of anime end up on this platform, anime fans often rely on it to search for and watch more and more shows. However, despite that, even Crunchyroll’s library doesn’t have all the anime series and films fans could find. The platform is often removing and adding more and more series depending on the demand and licensing issues. The official website of Crunchyroll confirmed on March 20th, 2026, that Kyoto Animation’s award-winning film, A Silent Voice, is finally streaming on the platform. The film is available in multiple languages, including Japanese, Spanish, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish. Additionally, since a majority of fans prefer to watch anime in the Japanese version, the subtitles are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish. The official website confirms that the availability of the film depends on the region without sharing much detail about it. The film is streaming for fans in the United States and Canada.





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