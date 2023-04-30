Crunchyroll Tops New Milestone With Paid Users

Crunchyroll has been doing better than ever in the last couple of years in terms of its overall reach, and it turns out that as a result the streaming service has topped a new milestone for how many paid users are signed on with Crunchyroll! The streaming service giant has gone through a number of massive changes in the last few years especially. Following Crunchyroll's acquisition by Sony from AT&T back in 2021 (for $1.175 billion USD, in fact), Crunchyroll has merged with formal rival service Funimation to become a huge new kind of platform for fans around the world.

Crunchyroll and Funimation's merger united the two services' libraries under a single umbrella, and Crunchyroll has become much more appealing to anime fans ever since as a result. It seems like its library is driving more paid users to the platform than ever as (according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter) new Sony CEO Hiroki stated that Crunchyroll's paid subscribers have now topped 10 million as of April 1st. It's a massive and notable milestone for the streaming service, and teases a promising future ahead.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll: What to Know

Crunchyroll is not the only major anime streaming service with notable exclusives each seasonal schedule, but it is one of the most prominent due to how many blockbuster franchises are currently available under its umbrella. The Spring 2023 season alone sees Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Edens Zero, Dr. Stone, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and that's just the action focused anime titles that are likely dominating much of the conversation for the next few months. With the addition of notable feature films and smaller projects, it's increasingly becoming an enticing service for fans.

Crunchyroll's growth has been seen in their extra endeavors as well. The recent 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place in Japan, and was the biggest version of the event in the streaming giant's history thus far. This growth is likely to continue as anime and manga's popularity increases more outside of Japan as fans will need a quick, legal, and easy way to see some of the hottest anime hits as they air in territories overseas.

How do you feel about Crunchyroll reaching this new milestone for its streaming service? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!