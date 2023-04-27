Inuyashiki Last Hero Joins Crunchyroll

MAPPA might be best known recently for its work on series like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, and Chainsaw Man, but the studio has been operating since it opened in 2011. In 2017, the animation studio released an interesting anime series in Inuyashiki Last Hero, which has now found its way to Crunchyroll. With only eleven episodes, this tale of redemption and destruction is a series that you can easily knock out that is well worth your time.

Inuyashiki first premiered as a manga from creator Hiroya Oku in 2014, coming to an end the same year that the anime was released. While the hero of the series, Ichiro Inuyashiki, uses his newfound robotic powers for good, the villain of the piece inflicts such evil upon the world that Hiro Shishigami's actions are considered some of the darkest in anime history. Last Hero was popular enough that it received a live-action movie in 2018 that was released in Japan. The story of Ichiro and Hiro is one that has a fairly definitive conclusion, though we've seen some surprising sequels and/or reboots in recent years in the anime world.

Inuyashiki's Crunchyroll Debut

Inuyashiki shows off some of Studio MAPPA's biggest strengths when it comes to merging 2-D animation with CG artwork. Be forewarned that this series is not for the faint of heart and deals with some heavy themes, along with some heavier scenes of brutality throughout its eleven episodes. Luckily, the series has its fair share of life-affirming, upbeat moments to counteract some of the dark and dire elements.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this series focusing on a Japanese salaryman gaining an all-powerful robotic body, here's how Crunchyroll describes Inuyashiki, "Ichiro Inuyashiki was a boring office worker living a life shunned by his family and coworkers. One night, a UFO crashed into him, and his body was rebuilt into a powerful robot. A high school student named Hiro Shishigami was also involved in the same accident, and he begins to use his new powers to enable his darkest impulses. Is man's true nature good or evil?"

Will you be binging Inuyashiki now that it has arrived on Crunchyroll? What anime series from MAPPA deserves more of a look that wasn't released in recent years?