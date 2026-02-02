Crunchyroll Raises Their Streaming Plan Prices for the First Time in Two Years

Crunchyroll just shared a new update revealing an increase to their subscription prices across all tiers for the first time in two years. It’s going to be a huge new year of anime as fans have already gotten to see some of the biggest shows as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, but that’s far from everything that Crunchyroll will have to offer this year. They are going to have a lot of exclusives that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for through 2026, and fans should take note.

Crunchyroll has officially announced that they are raising the subscription prices for each tier of their memberships. Starting on February 2nd in the United States, and being reflected on the next billing date after March 4th, each tier of membership will be going up $2 USD in price. This is the first adjustment to the membership prices for the Mega Fan Tier and Ultimate Fan Tier since 2024, and the first adjustment to the Fan Tier since 2019. You can get the full breakdown of the adjustments below.

Crunchyroll Increases Subscription Prices for Fan, Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan Tiers

As detailed by Crunchyroll, the breakdown for the increases being reflecting with the next billing date after March 4th are as such:

Fan Tier to increase from $7.99/month to $9.99/month.

to increase from $7.99/month to Mega Fan Tier to increase from $11.99/month to $13.99/month.

to increase from $11.99/month to Ultimate Fan Tier will increase from $15.99/month to $17.99/month.

There’s also a limited time deal for the Fan Annual Plan for $66.99 USD for one year if that’s a route you want to go instead, but it’s still an increase to keep note of otherwise. Each tier allows for ad-free viewing across all platforms (which is something that’s no longer being offered on Crunchyroll itself, but available through other avenues like The Crunchyroll Channel on platforms like Amazon Freevee and more), but there have been some adjustments made to each tier with this update.

For example, the new version of the Fan Tier now allows downloading and offline content viewing on a single device (which wasn’t the case before). Crunchyroll is also promising that along with this price increase for its various plans, there will be updates coming to its apps and services in the future including the use of multiple profiles, Teen profiles and PIN protection and more compatible use across device.

Should I Watch Anime on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is home to the biggest library of anime exclusives these days, bar none. Not only do they offer a ton of shows airing each new season, but they have locked down some of the biggest franchises that fans can’t see elsewhere. These include the Japanese language release, but many of the shows also release an English dub alongside the debut of their new episodes in Japan as well (even accounting for a recent delay). So there’s a wide variety to watch on the streaming service.

This means that if you want to keep up with the latest anime hits, and be a part of the conversation following all of those premieres in the Winter 2026 schedule, you might want to keep an eye on Crunchyroll to see what they could be releasing next. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!