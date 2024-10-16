Crunchyroll’s Best Subscription Plan Is Now Free for a Short Time

If you love all things anime, then there is a good chance you know about Crunchyroll. The streaming service has become a go-to hub for all things anime, and its reach now spans the globe. Now that fall has arrived, more eyes are turning to Crunchyroll than ever before thanks to some big premieres. And if you want to enjoy those shows at their peak, Crunchyroll is ready to let you in on its best subscription tier for free.

The update comes from Crunchyroll itself as the streaming service opened a new deal. Right now, new users can get a 60-day free trial of Crunchyroll’s Mega Fan subscription. The trial is available for a limited time as users can sign up through October 24. So if you want even more anime goodies, this Crunchyroll event has you covered.

WHAT ARE CRUNCHYROLL’S SUBSCRIPTION TIERS?

If you are not familiar with Crunchyroll and its tiered plans, there are three levels you need to know. There is a free subscription tier which allows users to watch select shows with ads. Beyond that, Crunchyroll has three tiers: Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan.

The Fan Tier starts at $7.99 USD a month, and it opens access to most titles on the site. It also comes with a built-in discount for the Crunchyroll Store with free shipping perks. As for the Mega Fan Tier, it comes with even more goodies for just $11.99 a month. From access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault to offline viewing, the Mega Fan Tier is the definition of bang for your buck.

And if you want the works, Crunchyroll’s Ultimate Fan Tier has you covered at $15.99 USD a month. The tier comes with all the goodies of the Mega Fan Tier plus extra device logins and a swag bag. So if you want to know more about the tier lists, you can check out their breakdown below:

CRUNCHYROLL IS ONE OF SEVERAL GO-TO STREAMERS FOR ANIME

With more than 120 million registered users globally, Crunchyroll is far from niche. The company, which is operated by Sony Group Corporation, has made a name for itself with anime. The site was founded in May 2006 amongst friends attending the University of California. From humble beginnings, Crunchyroll has become the go-to destination for anime globally, and its profile has only grown in the past decade. Not only has its user base grown greatly in recent years, but Funimation’s fold into Crunchyroll gave the service access to more anime than ever before.

However, the streaming service is not the only one investing in anime. Netflix made the plunge with anime in 2018 as it began partnering with Japanese studios on original projects. From Hulu to Amazon Prime and Disney+, all of the major streaming services are locked into anime. Still, Crunchyroll reigns supreme as it houses over 1,000 titles including live-action dramas and concert films. So if you have yet to check out Crunchyroll, the service’s latest trial is just what you need.

As for what Crunchyroll is streaming these days, well – it has plenty cooking for the fall season. Not long ago, the world tuned in as Dragon Ball Daima went live. The anime marked Goku’s return to television after Dragon Ball Super ended in 2018. Beyond that, several of fall premieres have taken over Crunchyroll including Dandadan, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World season three, and Blue Lock season two.

What do you make of this latest Crunchyroll deal? Will you be taking up this special trial?


