Crunchyroll Removes Legendary Anime Series

For years, Crunchyroll has been one of the premier spots for housing some of the oldest and newest anime favorites around. While many of the shows that are a part of the platform’s library might be viewed on other services, Crunchyroll has had its fair share of exclusives. Unfortunately, a classic series that has long been a cult favorite for many has vanished from the platform, and many are wondering if it will ever return. Making the removal all the worse is that said franchise recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary, as Black Lagoon fans are left questioning if the anime will ever return to streaming.

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As of the writing of this article, Black Lagoon is no longer available to stream on Crunchyroll, and currently isn’t available to stream in North America on any other platform. Originally, Crunchyroll housed the entirety of the 2006 anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse, consisting of three television series that totaled twenty-nine episodes. At present, no official reason has been shared regarding why Black Lagoon vanished from the streaming service. Thanks to this fact, it seems that the action-packed anime cannot be streamed anywhere, though there are currently physical box sets that house the series in its entirety.

The Heartbreaking Loss of Black Lagoon

Madhouse

Black Lagoon’s anime adaptation only captured a small percentage of the overall story of Rock, Revy, and the other mercenaries that made up the cast. Even with three seasons, the source material has far exceeded what the anime adaptation presented on screen, as creator Rei Hiroe has been releasing new chapters since the series debuted in 2002. Ever since then, the series has spawned several spin-off series, including Sojiya Sawyer and Eda: Initial Stage. The anime franchise has been an anime fixture for decades, making the loss hit all the harder for many.

As for why Black Lagoon resonated with fans, it wasn’t just thanks to the heart-pounding action that the series became famous for. The series follows former nine-to-fiver Rock as he is dragged into a world of intrigue and espionage, joining a mercenary group to abandon his far more mundane life. While Rock could often be viewed as the protagonist, Revy was often seen as the unofficial mascot of the series as the gun-slinger routinely took center stage to promote the franchise. The anime adaptation, for those who might not be familiar, was created by Studio Madhouse, which has become a powerhouse in the medium. Responsible for the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and One-Punch Man, Black Lagoon highlighted the animation techniques of the production studio.

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