Legendary Anime Set to Return From Hiatus With New Chapter

While series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Case Closed have been running their respective manga for decades, the Z-Fighters and the Straw Hat Pirates aren’t the only ones who have a long history. The manga Black Lagoon has been printing stories since it first debuted in 2002 but the story of the band of mercenaries has hit some roadblocks over its history. Creator Rei Hiroe hasn’t been shy when it comes to his struggles with depression in the past, though the mangaka has good news for fans. Black Lagoon’s manga is about to end its hiatus with a new chapter drop hitting sooner than you might think.

Black Lagoon will bring back its manga in the upcoming issue of Sunday GX, arriving on July 18th next month. The latest chapter of the series, Chapter 119, released late last year, meaning that fans have been waiting months to see what Rokuro and Revvy have been up to. Luckily, Sunday GX shared a new promotion for the next installment on its official website, sharing the following description, “Gris and his new gang launch a preemptive attack on Hotel Moscow. Before the city turns into a battlefield, Locke puts his plan into action!”

Black Lagoon Creator’s Fight Against Depression

Earlier this year, Black Lagoon creator Rei Hiroe discussed his long struggle with depression, detailing how he felt paralyzed at times, “There’s a tweet going around saying that if you get depressed, you’ll waste 10 years of your life, but I seriously couldn’t recover and forced myself to serialize irregularly, and it took me 4 years to publish one volume, and I still panic when there’s a tight deadline, so I can’t write unless I have a huge buffer, so as a serialized manga artist, I haven’t recovered from that half-dead state, so please be careful.”

Hiroe was more than willing to dive further into his mental health issues, “I don’t know the exact reason, but working on the manga was getting harder and harder, and it was getting harder to organize my thoughts. Even when I wanted to start the next task, my hands would stop. Before I even had the intention to say, ‘I don’t want to draw,’ my hands had already stopped. So I thought, ‘This is no good, I can’t draw,’ and talked to Natsume about the situation. It was around the time of the first hiatus (2010) that we decided to take a break.”

Black Lagoon did receive an anime adaptation in 2006 thanks to Studio Madhouse but there are quite a few manga stories that have yet to be brought to the small screen. With it being nearly two decades since the action-packed series released an episode, outside of the spin-off series that released in 2010, we’re sure there are plenty of anime fans hoping to see the anime make a resurgence.

