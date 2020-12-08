Crunchyroll Debuts Exclusive One Piece Clothing Collection Starring Zoro, Robin

✖

Crunchyroll is a one-stop destination for all things anime, and its store just got a bit bigger today thanks to a very special collection. A new clothing bundle inspired by One Piece has gone live, and the exclusive collection features favorite pirates such as Roronoa Zoro and Nico Robin.

You can check out photos of the One Piece collection down below to see if the pieces suit your style. The new line includes five pieces overall featuring two hoodies, two long-sleeves shirts, and a t-shirt. The collection is available right now, so you can visit the Crunchyroll store to pick our your best pieces.

Of course, there are other items to browse while you are searching Crunchyroll. The store has regular stock on everything from clothes to accessories and even high-end figures. You can even nab select home videos from the store, so between all these goodies and this One Piece collection, holiday shopping for your anime lover just became a snap!